Congress MP Jebi Mather backed Rahul Gandhi's reply to Elon Musk, alleging the govt is dictated by US and domestic forces. She also affirmed the Opposition's protest demanding CEC Gyanesh Kumar's resignation will continue until he steps down.

Congress MP Jebi Mather on Friday backed Rahul Gandhi's reply to Elon Musk on Starlink, alleging that the government was being dictated to by forces both within and outside the country, while asserting that the Opposition's protest demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation would continue until he steps down.

Speaking to ANI, Mather alleged that the government was facing pressure from the United States on policy matters and claimed that decisions were also being dictated by influential domestic interests. "Rahul Gandhiji has been speaking on the issue of how the US tries to play and how the controlling team here—who are they? Who decides what should be the government policies? So, this government has two bosses: one from the US they dictate, two from here they dictate. Now, we have reached a point where this has reached a different level," she said.

The Starlink Controversy

The remarks come in the backdrop of SpaceX CEO Elon Musk calling the situation surrounding Starlink's efforts to enter the Indian market "troubling." Rahul Gandhi had earlier replied to Musk's post, which claimed that Starlink was unable to secure a licence despite complying with Indian laws and requirements for five years."Welcome to India, Elon. Wait till you discover the other guy," Gandhi wrote on X. In response, Musk posted, "Thank you, Rahul. This is indeed troubling."The exchange comes amid a public debate over the regulatory process for Starlink, SpaceX's satellite-based internet service, and Musk's allegations that vested interests were obstructing the company's entry into the Indian market.

Allegations of US Influence and Domestic Favouritism

On the US government's suspension of the Permanent Labour Certification Programme, and its effect on major Indian IT companies, Mather alleged that American interests were influencing India's policy decisions. She linked the issue to changes involving UPI payment charges and exemptions for certain sectors. She claimed that the US had attempted to influence India's UPI payment system as domestic platforms such as UPI and RuPay gained strength. She also alleged that concessions had been extended to major Indian business groups in sectors such as telecommunications and power. "This is the same situation of where the US tried to influence our UPI payment system because the US giants, which were considered to be at the top in the world as the payment giants, whether it is Mastercard or whether it is Visa, they were the payment giants, but when UPI was becoming strong in India, and RuPay was becoming, President Trump dictated terms from there and started saying that this should not be charged. That's how UPI was charged: it started for anything other than personal use or any industry, not industries; even officially, any business transactions were made chargeable, also keeping that this must be the amount. Now, this exemption was given to whom? For the telecom sector, and who is in the telecom sector? Reliance. Who is the exemption given to power? Who is heading power? Adani is heading power. So, whether it is this UPI, what we are seeing is that from there they dictate terms, but here exemptions or concessions are given to Reliance," she added.

Protest Demanding CEC's Resignation

Turning to the Opposition's protest against the Election Commission, Mather said the primary demand was the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, alleging that concerns raised by other Election Commissioners had not been adequately considered. "Our aim of this protest is that Gyanesh Kumar must resign. We have clearly stated why that is so, because his own election commissioners who sit beside him have pointed out multiple times how he is performing, the way he controls, and where their dissent notes are not being considered, and very unilateral decisions are taken as per the instructions of the government," she said.

Mather said the protest was not a one-day programme but part of a continuing campaign in the national capital and across the country. She said the Opposition would adopt different strategies, including approaching the relevant authorities and holding demonstrations on the streets. "This is a very determined fight, and for that, we take different methods, different strategies. We try to meet the appropriate authorities; we will try to put it across to them, we will fight on the streets, all this will continue unless. We are repeatedly demanding this and strongly saying that until and unless Gyanesh Kumar resigns, we will continue with our protest," she said.

She further asserted that the right to freedom of speech and expression included the right to dissent and said the Opposition would continue its agitation. "No DCP, no Delhi Police, no Home Minister, no Prime Minister can say that voicing against injustice, raising voice against the ruling dispensation, or raising voice against Narendra Modi or Amit Shah is illegal. Nobody can say that. Now if they say that also, we do not take it; we will continue with our protest," Mather said.

'Country run by two capitalists': Pramod Tiwari

On Elon Musk and Rahul Gandhi's exchange on X, Congress MP Pramod Tiwari said, "I endorse Rahul Gandhi's statement. There is a prevailing view among the common people that this country is run by capitalists, specifically, two capitalists."

He added, "PM Modi and Amit Shah act at the behest of those who can provide funds for the party and serve their personal interests. I want to state one thing—and I am not naming anyone here: whatever affordable options become available to Indians from any company should be utilised. Be it telephony, mobile services, or any other form of communication or utility." (ANI)