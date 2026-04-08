The Indian government has approved a 100% increase in 5 kg Free Trade LPG cylinder allocation for migrant workers. The Delhi government has doubled daily availability to 1,368 cylinders and will hold special camps for last-mile delivery.

In a significant step to strengthen support for migrant workers, the Government of India has approved a 100% increase in the allocation of 5 kg Free Trade LPG (FTL) cylinders under the Migrant Labourer category.

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Delhi Doubles Daily Availability

Pursuant to this decision, the Government of NCT of Delhi has doubled the daily availability of 5 kg FTL cylinders from 684 to 1,368, as per the Allocation Order. This enhanced allocation will ensure wider access and more equitable distribution of LPG among migrant workers in Delhi, according to the Chief Minister's Office.

Special Camps for Last-Mile Delivery

To ensure effective last-mile delivery of the increased allocation, District Magistrates have been directed to organise Special Camps in areas with a high concentration of migrant labourers. The migrant labourers having difficulty in procuring such cylinders could approach the DM office and request camps in their area.

These camps will complement the existing distribution network operated by Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) through authorised LPG distributors, the CMO said. The Special Camps will be conducted in coordination with OMCs to facilitate convenient access to 5 kg FTL cylinders for eligible migrant workers, upon payment and submission of Aadhaar as identity proof. District Enforcement Teams will support the initiative through demand assessment and oversight, ensuring orderly, transparent, and efficient distribution.

According to the CMO, this initiative is aimed at strengthening last-mile delivery systems, improving accessibility, and ensuring timely availability of essential cooking fuel for migrant workers across Delhi.

Ministry Assures Sufficient Fuel Supply

Earlier in the day, the Ministry of Petroleum, in a press conference, said that there is sufficient availability of Liquefied Petroleum Gas and other fuels such as petrol and diesel despite tensions in West Asia, and the government has ensured consistent supply throughout the crisis by prioritising domestic consumers for the supply of LPG.

LPG Delivery and Regulation

During the inter-ministerial briefing, Sujata Sharma, General Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, added that commercial LPG's were delivered in a calibrated manner and the supplies were regulated to prioritise supplies to domestic consumers.95% bookings of LPG cylinders are being made online, and 91% of the refill deliveries are ensured through the Delivery Authentication Code, which reflects that there was no diversion in deliveries.

Shift to Piped Natural Gas

The Ministry said that nearly 17000 cylinders have been surrendered since the government took initiatives and encouraged consumers to adopt piped natural gas connections. "Since March 2026, around 3,87,000 PNG connections were issued and nearly 4,21,000 new consumers registered for new PNG connections," the General Secretary said.

The Ministry further assured all Indian refineries are operating at their maximum capacities and there is no shortage of petrol and diesel. (ANI)