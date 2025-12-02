TMC MP Dola Sen accused the govt of avoiding a debate on Special Intensive Revision (SIR) Phase 2, leading to a coordinated Opposition walkout. The Opposition demanded an urgent debate citing deaths, but received no timeline from the govt.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Dola Sen on Tuesday accused the government of deliberately avoiding a detailed discussion on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) Phase 2, prompting a coordinated Opposition walkout during the Winter Session of Parliament. Speaking to reporters, Sen said the government had been sending mixed signals about its readiness to hold a debate.

"Yesterday and today they said that they are ready for a discussion, but they did not do it," Sen said, alleging that commitments made inside the House were not honoured. She added that at 2 pm, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi conveyed that a discussion would be taken up only after debates on Vande Mataram, Manipur and other listed issues.

Opposition Demands Urgent Debate Citing Deaths

"At 2 pm, the Parliamentary Affairs Minister said that they will discuss, but only after Vande Mataram, Manipur and other things," she said. Sen said the Opposition had demanded an urgent debate on the SIR Phase 2 after several reported deaths linked to the process.

"14 opposition parties are united, we have said that several people have died due to SIR. We have submitted a 267 Notice, and we want the Treasury Bench to announce tomorrow or the day after that when the discussion will be held," she added. However, according to her, the government gave no assurance.

"They are not ready to give a timeline. I feel that they will spend the winter session just like the monsoon session and not have a discussion. We are very annoyed. So, we walked out on behalf of all Opposition parties," she added.

Breakthrough Reached to End Stalemate

Meanwhile, in a breakthrough to the stalemate in Parliament over the opposition's demand for discussion on Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, an all-party meeting chaired by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has decided that discussion on 150th Anniversary of 'Vande Mataram' will take place from 12 noon on December 8 and discussion on election reforms from 12 noon on December 9.

The winter session of Parliament began on Monday, and Lok Sabha witnessed three adjournments on the opposition's demand for SIR. The Opposition pressed with its demand on Tuesday, also leading to adjournments. The House was first adjourned till 12 noon, then till 2 pm and later for the day.

In the floor leaders' meeting, it was decided that the Lok Sabha will run smoothly from Wednesday without any disruption. In the Rajya Sabha, Opposition parties staged a walkout over their demand for immediate discussion on SIR. (ANI)