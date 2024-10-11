Gorakshpeeth's Kanya Pujan reinforces message of women’s empowerment

Lucknow: Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the sacred tradition of Kanya Pujan was performed with all the customary rituals on Navami Tithi at the Gorakhnath Temple during both the Navratris this year. The Kanya Pujan, a key ritual at the revered Gorakshpeeth, conveys a powerful message about the significance of empowering women in transforming every sector of society.

The Kanya Pujan, which involves worshipping young girls as embodiments of the divine feminine, symbolizes the belief that empowering women has the potential to transform every sector of society. This sacred ritual highlights that through the upliftment of women, a more cultured, civilized, sensitive, accountable, and beautiful society can be achieved. All these virtues—culture, sensitivity, and accountability—are innately present in women, and the key to unlocking them lies in society's recognition of their value and respect.

Since becoming Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath has been expanding the long-standing traditions of the Gorakhnath Math through Mission Shakti. Under his leadership, several initiatives aimed at empowering women have been introduced, such as the Anti Romeo Squad, Pink Toilets, Pink Booths, Pink Buses, the creation of a Women Battalion in the PAC, and for the first time, the deployment of women police officers in local beats.

Programs like Lakhpati Didi, Bank Sakhi, Krishi Sakhi, and the Sukanya Yojana, as well as support for self-help groups, and the removal of age limits for pensions for destitute women—along with an increase in the pension amount—are all examples of this work. These initiatives are a tribute to India’s traditions, culture, values, and history. Currently, the fifth phase of Mission Shakti is underway under the visionary leadership of the Yogi government.

It's important to highlight that the tradition of respecting women in India is as ancient as its civilization and culture. The Modi-Yogi government is continuing this tradition, with Mission Shakti being one of its most ambitious initiatives. CM Yogi launched the first phase of Mission Shakti on Sharadiya Navratri from Devipatan, one of India’s major Shaktipeeths. The timing and location of this launch carried a strong message in itself.

Gorakshapeeth has always emphasized respect for women. For CM Yogi, making the weak strong has been more than a slogan—it’s a commitment, one he made long before becoming Chief Minister. This commitment is visible during both Navratris every year at the Peeth, where after special prayers each day, the celebration concludes with the Kanya Pujan on the final day. As the Peeth’s head, Yogi Adityanath personally washes the feet of young girls, feeds them, and gives them Dakshina before bidding them farewell.

The Gorakshapeeth has also focused on women’s education and self-reliance for many years. The Maharana Pratap Shiksha Parishad, an educational project run by the Peeth, has been raising awareness in Purvanchal for decades about the importance of education and economic self-reliance for women. Many of the Parishad's educational institutions are co-educational, while about a dozen are exclusively dedicated to educating girls and helping them become self-reliant.

Schools like Maharana Pratap Girls Inter College, Maharana Pratap Women’s PG College, and others have helped thousands of girls move forward with dignity every year. Even after becoming Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath has continued the Peeth’s tradition of empowering women through various schemes with great dedication.

