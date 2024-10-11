Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath performs Kanya Pujan on Mahanavami in Gorakhpur

    On the ninth day of Sharadiya Navratri, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath performed 'Kanya Pujan' at Gorakhnath Temple, washing the feet of nine unmarried girls and honoring them with traditional rituals, including aarti, serving food, and offering 'Dakshina.'
     

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Oct 11, 2024, 2:30 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 11, 2024, 2:30 PM IST

    Chief Minister and Gorakshpeethadheeshwar Yogi Adityanath performed 'Kanya Pujan', as per the tradition of Gorakshpeeth, on the ninth day of Sharadiya Navratri at the Gorakhnath Temple on Friday (Oct 11). Following traditional rituals, the CM washed the feet of nine unmarried girls and worshiped them as per the rituals, including covering them with chunari, performing aarti, serving them food with devotion, and seeking their blessings by offering them 'Dakshina'.

    The Chief Minister also performed Batuk Puja on the occasion.

    The ceremony took place on Friday on the first floor of his residential complex at the temple, where CM Yogi washed the feet of the nine girls one by one using water from a brass plate. He applied tilak made of roli, sandalwood, curd, akshat, and barley grown at the Shaktipeeth altar to their foreheads, before honoring them with garlands, chunaris, gifts, and dakshina. 

    After the rituals, the Chief Minister personally served the girls fresh food prepared in the temple’s kitchen. In addition to these nine girls, many other children, both boys and girls, were served food with the same devotion and offered gifts and Dakshina.

    The joy and excitement on the children's faces, especially after receiving CM Yogi's warmth and affection, were heartwarming. With great respect and care, he washed the feet of the nine girls and Batuk Bhairav and ensured their satisfaction throughout the ceremony. 

    As he served the children, CM Yogi continued to engage with them, making sure every plate was generously filled with prasad, while also giving clear instructions to the temple staff to ensure no child was left without. 

    During the ceremony, Gorakhnath temple's chief priest Yogi Kamalnath, Mahamandaleshwar Santosh Das alias Satua Baba from Kashi, Dwarika Tiwari, Virendra Singh, Durgesh Bajaj, Amit Singh Monu, Vinay Gautam etc. were present. Earlier, in the morning worship session, CM Yogi worshipped Maa Siddhidatri in the Shaktipeeth of the temple with rituals.

