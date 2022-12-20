'Good news would come soon,' says Rahul Gandhi after meeting Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot

Rahul Gandhi reportedly met with Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his bitter rival Sachin Pilot in an effort to put a stop to their conflict before the state's elections the following year. As Rahul Gandhi left the "reconciliatory meeting" with his party's top two in Rajasthan at a circuit home in Alwar, he was reported as stating, "Good news will come shortly."

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and former Deputy CM Sachin Pilot and held a closed-door meeting at an Alwar circuit home amid internal strife in the Rajasthan Congress unit. Rahul Gandhi promised reporters after the meeting that "good news would come soon," according to the news agency ANI.

When Ashok Gehlot referred to the Tonk MLA as a "traitor" who cannot become CM, the rivalry between him and Sachin Pilot once more came to light. Responding to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's 'traitor' remark about him, Congress MLA from Tonk Sachin Pilot said that "name-calling and mud-slinging serve no purpose".

Rahul Gandhi's attempt to make amends with both leaders was perceived as what the meeting was all about. KC Venugopal, the national general secretary of the Congress, was also present. Gandhi departed the site for the Bharat Jodo camp following the almost 30-minute meeting with the four leaders, according to the report. Following Rahul's comment, there is a lot of speculation that the CM and the former deputy CM have reconciled.

Pilot and Gehlot have always been fierce adversaries, but in 2020, the former's uprising against the CM's leadership worsened matters. At the time of the Congress Presidential elections, MLAs close to Ashok Gehlot defied the party leadership’s diktat to allow the high-command to nominate the next CM.

Gehlot was the front-runner to succeed Rahul Gandhi as Congress chairman and had established himself as the "establishment pick" since he was an experienced member of the party and a dependable Gandhi family servant.

Another uprising inside the party occurred as a result of rumours that Pilot would succeed as CM. In Rajasthan, a political spectacle broke out when 82 MLAs submitted their letters of resignation to CP Joshi, the speaker of the legislature. If Gehlot gets the Congress presidential nomination, the MLAs would not support the choice of Sachin Pilot as the new chief minister.

