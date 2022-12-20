Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Chaos in Rajya Sabha over Congress chief's 'dog' remark; BJP demands apology

    "Has even your dog at home died for the country? Still, they claim to be patriots and if we say something we are termed as deshdrohi (anti-nationals)," the Congress president had said.

    Chaos in Rajya Sabha over Congress chief's 'dog' remark; BJP demands apology AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 20, 2022, 1:23 PM IST

    Parliament on Tuesday (December 20) witnessed a huge row as the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) demanded an apology from the Congress over remarks by its chief Mallikarjun Kharge. On Monday, Kharge pointED that the BJP had not lost anyone in the freedom movement though the Congress had sacrificed many.

    Addressing the gathering in Rajasthan's Alwar, Kharge said that the Congress won independence for the country, and its leaders, including Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi, sacrificed their lives.

    Also read: Taj Mahal gets notice for property tax, water bill worth Rs 1 crore; check details

    "Has even your dog at home died for the country? Still, they claim to be patriots and if we say something we are termed as deshdrohi (anti-nationals)," the Congress president had said.

    To this, the BJP raised strident calls for an apology as soon as the day began in parliament.

    "Mallikarjun Kharge should apologise for using offensive language in Alwar," said Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal in Rajya Sabha.

    Also read: PM Modi asks MPs to join events to mark 2023 as year of millets during BJP meeting; check details

    As the demand triggered chaos in the House, Vice President and Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said the comment was made outside parliament.

    "The country's 135 crore people are watching us. It is possible that someone got carried away and said something outside... You are not children," he said.

    The Congress president doubled down on his comments and said, "Those who fought for the country's independence - you are asking them to apologise?"

    Last Updated Dec 20, 2022, 1:23 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Taj Mahal gets notice for property tax, water bill worth Rs 1 crore; check details - adt

    Taj Mahal gets notice for property tax, water bill worth Rs 1 crore; check details

    PM Modi asks MPs to join events to mark 2023 as year of millets during BJP meeting; check details AJR

    PM Modi asks MPs to join events to mark 2023 as year of millets during BJP meeting; check details

    J K: Three Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists killed by security forces in Shopian encounter - adt

    J&K: Three Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists killed by security forces in Shopian encounter

    Violence breaks out at Allahabad University after argument over student entry stones thrown bike set on fire gcw

    Violence breaks out at Allahabad University after argument over student entry; stones thrown, bike set on fire

    Anurag Thakur criticises Pakistan for 'funding terrorism' as India unites world against it AJR

    Anurag Thakur criticises Pakistan for 'funding terrorism' as India unites world against it

    Recent Stories

    OnePlus 11 5G OnePlus Buds Pro 2 to officially launch on February 7 Details here gcw

    OnePlus 11 5G, OnePlus Buds Pro 2 to officially launch on February 7

    footbasll With his ego trips, Cristiano Ronaldo has damaged the team and himself - Lothar Matthaus-ayh

    'With his ego trips, Cristiano Ronaldo has damaged the team and himself' - Lothar Matthaus

    What is Laryngitis? Urfi Javed aka Uorfi is diagnosed with it during her Dubai vacay RBA

    What is Laryngitis? Urfi Javed aka Uorfi is diagnosed with it during her Dubai vacay

    Taj Mahal gets notice for property tax, water bill worth Rs 1 crore; check details - adt

    Taj Mahal gets notice for property tax, water bill worth Rs 1 crore; check details

    China witnesses overloaded hospitals crematoriums overburdened as COVID surges across nation gcw

    China witnesses overloaded hospitals, crematoriums overburdened as COVID surges across nation

    Recent Videos

    football WATCH: How Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe dominated Qatar World Cup 2022 snt

    WATCH: How Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe dominated Qatar World Cup 2022

    Video Icon
    Bangladesh vs India, BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: Batting was becoming easy; India did not give away freebies - Paras Mhambrey-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: 'Batting was becoming easy; India didn't give away freebies' - Paras Mhambrey

    Video Icon
    Guided missile destroyer 'Mormugao' joins Indian Navy on Sunday

    Guided missile destroyer 'Mormugao' joins Indian Navy on Sunday

    Video Icon
    GST Council to decriminalise certain offences, runs out of time to discuss tax evasion in pan masala business

    GST Council to decriminalise certain offences, runs out of time to discuss tax evasion in pan masala business

    Video Icon
    Watch Shah Rukh and Amitabh Bachchan slam 'boycott' brigade amid Pathaan 'saffron bikini' row

    Watch: Shah Rukh and Amitabh Bachchan slam 'boycott' brigade amid Pathaan 'saffron bikini' row

    Video Icon