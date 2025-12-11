Ajay Gupta, a partner in the Goa nightclub where a fire killed 25, has been remanded to 7-day police custody. Arrested in Delhi, he was brought to Goa. Other owners, the Luthra brothers, have been detained in Thailand after fleeing.

Accused Partner Ajay Gupta in Police Custody

Goa Police on Thursday produced accused Ajay Gupta, one of the partners of Birch by Romeo Lane, before the Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Court in Mapusa in connection with the Goa nightclub fire tragedy. The court has remanded him to seven days of police custody for further investigation, officials said.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Earlier today, Gupta was produced in the Goa court by the police on Thursday. Gupta, one of the four owners of the 'Birch by Romeo Lane' nightclub, was arrested from Delhi by the Goa Police and, following a 36-hour transit remand by Delhi's Saket Court on Wednesday, was brought to Goa to face legal proceedings in the ongoing investigation.

Other Owners Detained Abroad

On December 6, late at night at 'Birch by Romeo Lane' nightclub, a devastating blaze claimed 25 lives, including five tourists and 20 staff members. Meanwhile, the Goa Police is strengthening its case to secure the deportation of the owners of Birch in Aprora, the scene of a devastating fire on December 6. The Luthra brothers are currently in detention at an immigration centre in Phuket, Thailand. They had fled to the Thai Holiday resort town on the morning after the deadly fire. Their detention was secured on the basis of a blue corner notice request that was secured earlier.

FIR Reveals Major Safety Lapses

According to the Goa Police, a criminal case vide FIR No. 154/2025 dated December 07 was registered at Police Station Arpora Anjuna, North Goa under sections 105,125, 125(a), 125(b), 287 read with 3(5) of Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023.

The FIR states that on December 6. Gaurav and Saurabh Luthra, the accused persons, had organised a fire show at Restaurant! Birch by Romeo Lane, Arpora, without taking proper care and caution and without providing fire safety equipment, other safety gadgets. The fire Show resulted into a serious fire due to which 25 innocent people succumbed to death and also caused serious injuries to tourists and staff.

The subjects Gaurav and Saurabh Luthra and other accused despite having knowledge that the said restaurant does not have emergency exit door on the ground floor as well as at deck floor to evacuate in case of emergency, organized the fire show. During investigation, it was also revealed that the subjects Gaurav and Saurabh Luthra and other accused were operating the said restaurant without obtaining essential permission/Licenses from competent authorities.

The subject Gaurav and Saurabh Luthra have since been absconding, if located, subjects will be requested to join the investigation. Earlier, the Luthra brothers, Gaurav Luthra and Saurabh Luthra, wanted in connection with the tragic fire at Goa's Birch Hotel, were detained in Phuket, Thailand. (ANI)