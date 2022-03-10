Goa Election 2022 Result: Expected better situation, says Congress as poor run continues

Celebrations kicked off at the BJP office in Goa as Assembly polls counting indicated that party is inching closer to the half-way mark.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to return for a third straight term in power in the coastal state of Goa after results in the 40-member Assembly polls were declared on Thursday.

BJP, which has won 20 seats, has the support of three independent candidates, thereby enabling the saffron party to attain the 21-majority mark. Goa Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant, who bagged a victory in the Sanquelim constituency, exuded confidence that his party was set to form the government once again in the state.

Click here for latest updates on Goa Election 2022 Result LIVE

Goa Election Result 2022: Check out the winning candidate list constituency wise

Meanwhile, expressing disappointment over their performance in Goa was Congress' state in-charge Dinesh Gundu Rao, who said the Grand Old Party expected a better situation.

Addressing the media, the Congress leader added, "We'll continue to be a responsible Opposition & take up issues aggressively. The Opposition has an important role, in and outside State Assembly."

Veteran party leader P Chidambaram, who had earlier tweeted about his presence in the state for the big day, said that Congress accepts the verdict of the people of Goa.

"Our candidates fought bravely, despite several obstacles. People have voted BJP to power, and we accept that. In several constituencies, we lost with very small margins," Chidambaram stated.

"Split in votes among various parties ended up in our numbers being less than what we had hoped for. BJP won by a little over 33% of votes, and remaining votes got divided, " he concluded.

With the Congress scoring an unambiguous 0/5 in the state elections from Uttar Pradesh to Goa and losing one of the few states it held in Punjab, senior leader Rahul Gandhi said the party would learn from these election results.

"Humbly accept the people's verdict. Best wishes to those who have won the mandate. My gratitude to all Congress workers and volunteers for their hard work and dedication. We will learn from this and keep working for the interests of the people of India," he wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Congress leader RS Surjewala confirmed that party President Sonia Gandhi would convene a Congress Working Committee meeting soon to introspect the results. "The results of 5 states have come against the expectations of the Congress party, but we accept that we failed to get the blessings of the people," he added.

The Congress lost Punjab to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and was defeated in the three states where it had hoped for a comeback or at least a fighting chance - Goa, Uttarakhand and Manipur.