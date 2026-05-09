Goa CM Pramod Sawant hailed the new BJP "double-engine government" in West Bengal under CM Suvendu Adhikari. The BJP secured a historic victory with 207 seats in the 2026 Assembly polls, ending the 15-year rule of the Trinamool Congress.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari following the formation of the new government in the state, stating that a "people's government" had been formed and that the BJP's "double-engine government" would work towards development and good governance.

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Speaking to reporters in Kolkata after attending the swearing-in ceremony, Sawant expressed confidence that the newly formed BJP government in West Bengal would focus on infrastructure development and public welfare. "I congratulate Prime Minister Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. I congratulate Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari. A people's government has been formed here, the BJP's double engine government will work for the people, for infrastructure development, for good governance," Sawant said.

Suvendu Adhikari takes oath as new West Bengal CM

Earlier in the day, Suvendu Adhikari took oath as the ninth Chief Minister of West Bengal, marking the end of the Trinamool Congress' (TMC) 15-year rule in the state. Along with Adhikari, senior BJP leaders Dilip Ghosh, Agnimitra Paul, Ashok Kirtania, Kshudiram Tudu and Nisith Pramanik also took oath as ministers in the West Bengal cabinet during the swearing-in ceremony held in Kolkata.

The ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Ministers JP Nadda and Dharmendra Pradhan, among several other senior party leaders. Chief Ministers from various BJP-ruled states also attended the event, including Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

PM Modi meets families of slain BJP workers

Following the swearing-in ceremony, Prime Minister Modi also met the families of slain BJP workers Debasish Mondal, Soumitra Ghoshal and Ananda Paul.

BJP's Historic Mandate in 2026 Polls

Adhikari was sworn in as the 9th Chief Minister of West Bengal by Governor RN Ravi at a grand ceremony in Kolkata attended by Prime Minister Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and several senior BJP leaders. The BJP secured a historic victory in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, winning 207 seats and ending the Trinamool Congress's 15-year rule in the state. The TMC secured 80 seats in the elections. Adhikari had defeated former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Bhabanipur by over 15,000 votes and also retained the Nandigram Assembly seat. (ANI)