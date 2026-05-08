There's a huge difference in fuel prices around the world. In Venezuela, petrol is just ₹2.25 per litre, while in Hong Kong, it's a shocking ₹394! In India, prices are stable for now, but global tensions mean we can't rule out a price hike in the future.

With crude oil prices going up and down across the globe, petrol and diesel rates have shot through the roof in many countries. But believe it or not, some nations are still providing fuel to their citizens at very low prices. In fact, one country is reportedly selling diesel for just 39 paise and petrol for only ₹2.25 per litre!

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So, Which Country Has the Cheapest Fuel?

Venezuela is considered the country with the world's cheapest petrol. It is rich in oil reserves, and the government provides massive subsidies on fuel. This allows its citizens to get petrol and diesel at extremely low prices. According to some reports, the price of petrol there is just ₹2.25 per litre in Indian currency.

And Where Is It Most Expensive?

On the other hand, some European countries have extremely high petrol prices. In places like Hong Kong, the price of petrol is said to be a staggering ₹394 per litre. The main reasons for this are a heavy tax burden, import costs, and global tensions, which have made fuel very expensive in these countries.

What's the Scene in ,India,?

In India, petrol and diesel prices have been kept relatively stable for the past few years. The central government has dismissed rumours about a price hike, clarifying that no increase is planned for now. However, the global market situation and tensions in West Asia could create pressure in the future. The conflict in the Middle East has made the global oil market unstable. Tensions in the Strait of Hormuz are affecting the supply chain, leading to a rise in fuel prices in many countries. Some reports mention that petrol and diesel have become up to 68% more expensive in certain places.

Will This Affect Your Pocket?

Although prices in India are stable for now, the international situation could have an impact down the line. According to experts, if crude oil prices rise further, the cost of transport, food grains, and daily essentials is also likely to increase. This is why everyone is keeping a close eye on petrol and diesel rates.