Glimmer of hope for Bengaluru: Indira canteen likely to be revived under new Congress govt

Indira Canteens in Bengaluru had come to a halt after it witnessed a drastic cut in funds and delays in payment of salaries and settling of accounts of contractors. Many top leaders had claimed that there was a dip in food quality too.

Indira Canteens, that was coined by the Indian National Congress was once known as the saviour of the city's poor for serving subsidised food. These canteens were starved of adequate funds during the BJP government and may be set for revival under the new Congress dispensation led by Siddaramaiah.

As the Congress is all set to return to power, it has rekindled the hopes of many poor students and working professionals. In 2017, Indira Canteen was launched and became a victim of political apathy under BJP governance.

Of the 175-plus Indira Canteens that were opened across the city, close to 100 have reportedly shut down operations. Their mobile version too was closed within a few years of commencement. The outbreak of Covid-19 also prompted the previous government to curtail funds.

Speaking to reporters, a Congress MLA said, "These canteens were our flagship programmes then and became a hit among working professionals and students. While the programme was started to serve the poor, people from all sections became the beneficiaries."

"But due to political reasons, these canteens were allowed to perish and locked up in several areas. But we will not let this go to waste and bring them back to glory. Our CM and DCM will soon announce a plan to revive these canteens," the Congress MLA further said.