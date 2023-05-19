Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Glimmer of hope for Bengaluru: Indira canteen likely to be revived under new Congress govt

    Indira Canteens in Bengaluru had come to a halt after it witnessed a drastic cut in funds and delays in payment of salaries and settling of accounts of contractors. Many top leaders had claimed that there was a dip in food quality too.

    Glimmer of hope for Bengaluru: Indira canteen likely to be revived under new Congress govt AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published May 19, 2023, 3:05 PM IST

    Indira Canteens, that was coined by the Indian National Congress was once known as the saviour of the city's poor for serving subsidised food. These canteens were starved of adequate funds during the BJP government and may be set for revival under the new Congress dispensation led by Siddaramaiah.

    As the Congress is all set to return to power, it has rekindled the hopes of many poor students and working professionals. In 2017, Indira Canteen was launched and became a victim of political apathy under BJP governance.

    '100 Units tak maaf, 200 tak half': Congress starts Karnataka-style campaign in Madhya Pradesh

    This initiative had come to a halt after it witnessed a drastic cut in funds and delays in payment of salaries and settling of accounts of contractors. Many top leaders had claimed that there was a dip in food quality too.

    Of the 175-plus Indira Canteens that were opened across the city, close to 100 have reportedly shut down operations. Their mobile version too was closed within a few years of commencement. The outbreak of Covid-19 also prompted the previous government to curtail funds.

    Speaking to reporters, a Congress MLA said, "These canteens were our flagship programmes then and became a hit among working professionals and students. While the programme was started to serve the poor, people from all sections became the beneficiaries."

    Karnataka Congress invites nearly 20 parties to attend Siddaramaiah's oath-taking ceremony; see full list

    "But due to political reasons, these canteens were allowed to perish and locked up in several areas. But we will not let this go to waste and bring them back to glory. Our CM and DCM will soon announce a plan to revive these canteens," the Congress MLA further said.

    Last Updated May 19, 2023, 3:05 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    100 Units tak maaf, 200 tak half': Congress starts Karnataka-style campaign in Madhya Pradesh AJR

    '100 Units tak maaf, 200 tak half': Congress starts Karnataka-style campaign in Madhya Pradesh

    Karnataka Congress invites nearly 20 parties to attend Siddaramaiah's oath-taking ceremony; see full list AJR

    Karnataka Congress invites nearly 20 parties to attend Siddaramaiah's oath-taking ceremony; see full list

    Shifting not a punishment but PM's vision': Kiren Rijiju takes charge of Earth Sciences Ministry AJR

    'Shifting not a punishment but PM's vision': Kiren Rijiju takes charge of Earth Sciences Ministry

    Two separate gaur attacks kill three persons in Kerala anr

    Two separate gaur attacks kill three persons in Kerala

    Ahead of PM Modi's visit, India-US discuss co-producing jet engines, long-range artillery, infantry vehicles snt

    Ahead of PM Modi's visit, India-US discuss co-producing jet engines, long-range artillery, infantry vehicles

    Recent Stories

    100 Units tak maaf, 200 tak half': Congress starts Karnataka-style campaign in Madhya Pradesh AJR

    '100 Units tak maaf, 200 tak half': Congress starts Karnataka-style campaign in Madhya Pradesh

    Cannes 2023: Urvashi Rautela oozes glam in blue lipstick on carpet, wins hearts ADC

    Cannes 2023: Urvashi Rautela oozes glam in blue lipstick on carpet, wins hearts

    Apple iPhone users get official ChatGPT app for iOS Android users to receive it soon gcw

    Apple iPhone users get official ChatGPT app for iOS; Android users to receive it soon

    IPL 2023 SunRisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Brian Lara credits RCB Virat Kohli for taking game away but clueless about SRH six home defeats-ayh

    IPL 2023: Brian Lara credits RCB's Virat Kohli for taking game away, but clueless about SRH's six home defeats

    russia ukraine war Vladimir Putin under pressure as soap opera between Russian military and Wagner group unfolds snt

    Expert speak: Putin under pressure as soap opera between Russian military and Wagner group unfolds

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon