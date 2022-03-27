Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Girls in Rajasthan unable to fight for themselves: Jitender Gothwal sends train ticket to Priyanka Gandhi

    Questioning Priyanka Gandhi’s silence over the incident, Jitendra Gothwal took to Twitter and asked her to come down to Jaipur immediately as the minor is not able to fight in front of your MLA’s muscle power.

    Jaipur, First Published Mar 27, 2022, 11:39 AM IST

    As Rajasthan MLA’s son along with four others have been booked for allegedly gang-raping a minor in Dausa, BJP leader Jitendra Gothwal slammed the Congress-led government in the state and took a dig at Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi.

    Congress MLA’s son has raped a minor in Rajasthan. Minor girl is not able to fight in front of your MLA’s muscle power! @priyankagandhi Yes, I am sending train tickets for you. Come to Jaipur immediately. Because in Rajasthan also ‘girls are there, they are not able to fight’! a rough translation of Gothwal’s tweet, which was made in Hindi, read.

    Meanwhile, a Rajasthan MLA’s son along with four others have been booked for allegedly gang-raping a minor in Dausa, confirmed Nathulal Meena, SHO Mandawar police station on Saturday. The 15-year-old victim is a student of class 10.

    The state government on Saturday said stern action will be taken against the guilty irrespective of who they are. The Congress, which is in power in Rajasthan, also attacked the BJP and alleged that the party protects its own people even if they are accused of rape or crushing innocent farmers under their car.

    As per the complaint lodged by victim’s uncle, the girl reportedly befriended one Vivek Sharma, a resident of Alwar who on February 24, 2021 drugged her and took her to a hotel at Mandawar road along with Rajgarh MLA Johari Lal Meena’s son Deepak Meena and others and raped her.

    After filming the act, the accused with his friends continued calling the girl to the same hotel and gang-raped her several times. They also threatened to make the video viral. Fearing the worst, the victim gave Rs 15 lakh to Vivek in May 2021 which she said was kept for marriage. When the relatives came to Vivek’s house, both the money and the jewellery went missing.

