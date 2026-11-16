A four-year-old girl in Samastipur died after her mother allegedly beat her for eating food prepared as a Chhath offering. Reena Kumari has been arrested.

A four-year-old girl in Bihar's Samastipur district died after her mother allegedly beat her for eating a food item that had been prepared as a Chhath offering. The mother, Reena Kumari, has been arrested.

The child has been identified as Suhani Kumari, daughter of Raju Paswan. The family was in the middle of preparations for Chhath Puja, a festival during which devotees pray for the well-being, prosperity and long life of family members and children.

According to the child's father, other members of the household had gone to a nearby ghat to make arrangements for the festival, leaving Reena Kumari at home to prepare the food to be offered as prasad.

It was during this time that Suhani touched and ate one of the items meant for the offering. Angered by this, Reena allegedly beat her. The child's condition began to deteriorate after the assault.

Reena later took Suhani to a private nursing home for treatment, where doctors examined her and declared her dead.

Raju Paswan told police that the loss had devastated the family. He said the festival carried no meaning for him now that his daughter was gone. He demanded strict punishment for his wife, saying he no longer wanted her in his life and would raise the remaining children himself.

The couple has three children, seven-year-old Shivani Kumari, four-year-old Suhani Kumari and one-and-a-half-year-old Raja Kumar. Suhani's death has left the family grieving.

After receiving information about the incident, Station House Officer Rakesh Kumar reached the spot with a police team. The body was taken into custody and sent to Sadar Hospital in Samastipur for a post-mortem examination.

The SHO said police had been informed about the death of a four-year-old girl. The mother has been arrested and further legal action is underway.

Police said all aspects of the case are being investigated, and the exact circumstances will become clearer once the post-mortem report is received and the inquiry is complete.