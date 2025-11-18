Union Minister Giriraj Singh calls RJD a 'non-performing asset' and expresses fear for Lalu Prasad's life. His remarks come after Lalu's daughter, Rohini Acharya, alleged humiliation and threats from family following RJD's poll debacle.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh claimed that RJD has turned into a "Non-performing asset" in Bihar and took a dig at RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's family. Speaking to ANI, Giriraj Singh said, "... RJD is a private limited company, just as Congress has been functioning for the last 78 years. These Private Limited companies can turn into NPA (non-performing assets) at any time. So RJD turned into an NPA in Bihar, and clashes broke out within it over shares... We are truly scared if there's any danger to Lalu ji's and Rabri's lives. The way Rohini Acharya talked about the family, it seems that the government should be vigilant about this matter too..."

Rohini Acharya alleges family feud after poll debacle

Rohini Acharya's announcement to step away from politics has triggered wide political reactions in Bihar, especially after the Rashtriya Janata Dal's poor performance in the recent Assembly elections, where the party secured only 25 of the over 140 seats it contested in the 243-member House.

Acharya, daughter of Lalu Prasad Yadav and former RJD leader, took to social media on Sunday to express her anguish, alleging humiliation, abuse, and threats from within the family. Her posts suggested that she felt "pushed aside," "worthless," and burdened by emotional distress - sparking widespread discussion across Bihar's political circles.

Recounting the incidents that occurred during the family dispute following the Mahagathbandhan's defeat, Acharya asserted that she has always had the blessings of her parents, Lalu and Rabri Devi. She further said she "hasn't lied about any of the events" related to the feud, adding that her father has consistently supported her.

There has been no immediate response from the RJD or members of the Yadav family to Rohini Acharya's claims. The remarks come at a time when political developments in Bihar have intensified following the NDA's sweeping victory with 202 seats - a three-fourths majority in the state Assembly. (ANI)