Union Minister Giriraj Singh slammed Rahul Gandhi as an 'ignorant child' for spreading confusion during the pandemic. He defended the Modi govt on fuel prices. Gandhi retorted, calling PM Modi 'compromised' and '100% under Trump's control'.

Giriraj Singh Calls Rahul Gandhi an 'Ignorant Child'

Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Tuesday launched a sharp political attack on Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, calling him an "abodh baalak" and accusing him of spreading confusion during the COVID-19 pandemic.

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Speaking to the reporters, Giriraj Singh said,"Rahul Gandhi is an 'abodh baalak'.He's like an ignorant child. I mentioned that even during the COVID period, his activities in the country involved spreading confusion and inciting people. Today, the leadership and the people of India have faith in Narendra Modi's leadership. We have successfully fought against COVID-19. In this country, fuel prices haven't increased yet. I saw that the Himachal Pradesh government has increased fuel prices. Where is Rahul Gandhi's voice now? He keeps barking about it elsewhere; why doesn't he ask why it was increased there? Even though the country's Prime Minister hasn't increased prices, while countries like the USA, Japan, and Germany have, that is what management is all about. That's why I can say India doesn't have a problem with anything, because the people of India have immense self-confidence.India's leadership is so capable that we can turn any disaster into an opportunity and face challenges head-on. The only problem this country faces is the Leader of the Opposition (LOP)."

Rahul Gandhi Hits Back at PM Modi

Giriraj's comments came after the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, criticised PM Modi's speech in the Lok Sabha over the West Asia situation for not naming the US in his address, adding that he is "100% under the control" of President Donald Trump. "I've heard that the Prime Minister gave a 25-minute speech. But I guarantee he cannot participate in a debate in Parliament because he is compromised. Narendra Modi spoke for 25 minutes but did not say a single word against America. Narendra Modi is 100% under the control of Trump, the Prime Minister."

Alleges US Trade Deal Will Ruin Farmers

Rahul Gandhi While addressing the Adivasi Adhikar Samvidhan Sammelan in Vadodara. Gandhi asserted that the Prime Minister has opened India's agricultural sector for the US in the interim trade deal, while emphasising that if the US goods come to India, the farmers across the country would be ruined. "Narendra Modi has opened India's agricultural sector to America through a trade deal. Here, we have small farms, while in America, there are large farms spanning thousands of acres. Here, people work by hand, and there, work is done with large machines. If American goods start coming to India, our farmers will be ruined," said Rahul Gandhi.

Meanwhile, his remarks come after PM Modi's address in the Lok Sabha on the ongoing US-Israel-Iran conflict. (ANI)