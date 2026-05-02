An accused in a Ghaziabad murder case was arrested after a police encounter in Loni. Identified as Anand, the suspect was tracked via CCTV and informants. He was injured in the leg during a gunfight with police after he opened fire on them.

An accused in a murder case was arrested following a police encounter in the Loni area of Ghaziabad, officials said.

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According to the police, the case was registered on April 29 regarding the murder of a man by unknown persons. Acting on CCTV evidence and informant inputs, police identified the suspect as Anand and tracked him near the Behta underpass, leading to his capture after a brief exchange.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Ghaziabad Siddharth Gautam said, "On 29.4.2026, a murder case (crime number 165/26) was registered regarding the murder of a man by unknown persons in Uttaranchal Vihar Colony of Loni Border Police Station. Teams were formed, and continuous efforts were made to apprehend the unknown accused. Based on CCTV footage, manual inputs, and information from an informant, a man named Anand was identified. The informant's information revealed that two of the men involved in the incident were seen near the Behta underpass."

Following a confrontation near the Behta underpass, ACP stated that one suspect was hospitalised with a gunshot wound to the leg after opening fire on officers during a police chase.

"Immediately, the Loni Border police conducted a thorough check near the Behta underpass, where two suspects tried to flee after seeing the police. One man fell down and fired at the police in self-defence, following which the police returned fire, hitting him in the leg. He was taken to the hospital for treatment, while the other man fled, taking advantage of the darkness. A .315-bore country-made pistol, live cartridges, and empty cartridges were recovered from the injured accused. Investigation and legal action are ongoing," ACP Gautam added.

Moradabad Police Arrest Two in Similar Encounter

Meanwhile, a week earlier, the Moradabad police had arrested two men in a police encounter, who are the key accused of stabbing a couple to death. The accused persons were identified as Farzan and Sohail.

Moradabad SP Kumar Ranvijay Singh said that upon noticing the police, the accused persons tried to attack the officials and were injured during the police response. "In the area of the Civil Lines police station, a couple was attacked with a sharp-edged weapon at around 9 pm on the 20th, leaving them seriously injured. Both died soon after. A complaint was filed by their families, naming six people. Two of the main accused, Faheem and Anas, have been arrested and sent to jail. Today, two other main accused were identified as Farzan and Sohail. Upon seeing the police, they attacked them. A vigorous response was taken, and both were injured. They are undergoing treatment," he said. (ANI)

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