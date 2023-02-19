Ghaziabad: Amid dense fog, over dozen vehicles collide on Delhi-Meerut Expressway; 1 seriously injured

Around 5 people received minor injuries but one truck driver was seriously injured. In another incident, a collision involving over a dozen vehicles resulted in injuries to several people on the Delhi-Saharanpur highway.

Over a dozen vehicles collided one after the other on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway due to dense fog on Sunday morning (February 19), DCP rural Ghaziabad Ravi Kumar said, adding that some people have been injured in the incident.

It is reportedly said that as many as 15 vehicles collided on the expressway in Masuri area of Ghaziabad due to poor visibility.

Speaking to reporters, the ADCP traffic said, "Today, around 8am, due to dense fog, vehicles collided with each other on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway. No casualties have been reported, at present the traffic is running normally."

Around 5 people received minor injuries but one truck driver was seriously injured. In another incident, a collision involving over a dozen vehicles resulted in injuries to several people on the Delhi-Saharanpur highway. The vehicles included a school bus that was carrying many children.

The accident happened in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat near Pali village on the national highway 709 B when more than a dozen vehicles, including motorcycles, cars, and school buses, collided amid low visibility.

Similarly, on Saturday morning, two persons were killed while two others were injured after the four-wheeler they were travelling in collided head-on with a truck on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway due to dense fog.

The incident took place on the Agra Lucknow Expressway in Fatehabad police station area in Agra. The police said that the victims, all from Hapur, were on their way to Bageshwar Dham to attend a mass marriage function.

There was dense fog in the area that resulted in low visibility, the car driver jumped onto the wrong side and ended up colliding with an oncoming container truck, they said.