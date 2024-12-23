Germany Christmas market attack: Embassy in close contact with 7 Indians injured, 3 discharged so far

The Embassy of India in Berlin has been in close contact with the seven Indian nationals injured in the tragic car-ramming attack at the Magdeburg Christmas Market on December 20, 2024.

The Embassy of India in Berlin has been in close contact with the seven Indian nationals injured in the tragic car-ramming attack at the Magdeburg Christmas Market on December 20, 2024. In its latest update on X (formerly Twitter), the embassy confirmed that three of the injured have already been discharged from the hospital, while the remaining individuals are still under medical care.

"Indian Embassy in Berlin has been in close contact with all the 7 Indians injured in the attack at the Magdeburg Christmas Market on 20 Dec 2024. 3 of the Indians have been discharged, while the remaining are under treatment. Mission is in regular touch with them and actively providing requisite support. Mission is also in touch with their families," the statement on X read.

The attack, which occurred on Friday evening in the eastern German city of Magdeburg, has left at least five people dead, including a nine-year-old child, and nearly 200 others injured. Authorities say a 50-year-old man drove his car into the crowded Christmas market, causing chaos and devastation. The suspect, who has been identified as a resident of Saudi Arabian origin, has been arrested. German authorities are still investigating the motive behind the attack, with reports suggesting that the individual may have been motivated by dissatisfaction with Germany's treatment of Saudi refugees.

Earlier, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has condemned the "horrific and senseless" attack, expressing condolences for the lives lost and sending prayers to the injured. In their statement, the MEA assured the public that the Indian mission in Germany is rendering all possible assistance to the injured nationals and is in constant touch with their families.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Interior Minister Nancy Faeser visited Magdeburg on Saturday, offering their condolences to the victims and vowing continued investigation into the incident. The authorities are working to understand the full scope of the attack and the circumstances surrounding the suspect's actions.

