Former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot warns that the upcoming delimitation exercise poses a severe risk to Indian democracy, fearing that elections could be permanently halted if the NDA returns to power in the 2029 general elections.

Gehlot Raises Concerns Over Delimitation and 2029 Elections

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday warned that the upcoming delimitation exercise poses a far greater concern than the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, alleging that democratic elections in the country could come to an end if the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) returns to power in 2029.

During Diwali celebrations with security forces at a CRPF camp in Bastar, Chhattisgarh, PM Modi stated that while armed Maoism has ended, the threat has not. He alleged that "Dimagi Naxals" have infiltrated various political parties and civil organisations to instigate people against the Indian Constitution and democracy. Reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remark on ‘dimaagi naxals’, Gehlot raised concerns over delimitation and the future of elections in the country. Gehlot said, “The issue of delimitation is now bigger than SIR. I fear that if the NDA government comes to power again in 2029, perhaps elections will never take place in the country again.”

Criticism of BJP Governance and Political Etiquette

He said the BJP had not formed the government on its own in 2024; it was the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and alleged that the country was witnessing only what he described as devotion to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Gehlot said, “In 2024, the BJP government was not formed; it was the NDA government that came to power. Nothing is happening in the country apart from Modi devotion.”

On the BJP government’s three-year celebrations in Rajasthan, Gehlot said, “Senior leaders used to teach us that the dignity of the posts of Governor and Chief Minister should be maintained. We must certainly criticise the government, but if the Opposition raises a valid issue, the government should correct it.” He further said he had spoken to the Governor and the Chief Minister over the phone to extend Diwali greetings, adding that political differences should not affect cordial relations. Gehlot said, “Even today, I spoke to the Governor and the Chief Minister over the phone and extended Diwali greetings. Everyone should maintain this kind of behaviour despite political differences.”

Response to Nitin Nabin and Advani Reference

He also criticised BJP national president Nitin Nabin over his statement at a special event held at the party headquarters on Advani's 100th birthday. Gehlot said, “Nitin Nabin does not have much information. He is unable to speak much even about his own leaders.” Nitin Nabin on Sunday said the opposition needs to learn from party veteran and former deputy prime minister L K Advani, who said opposition parties should stand with the government on matters related to the country's security.

"Whenever he spoke in Parliament, he always said that the BJP will be with the government on issues related to the country's security despite being in the opposition. As a leader of the opposition, he said it very clearly that the entire opposition would be with the government when it comes to the country. This is something people need to learn even today," Nabin said. (ANI)

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