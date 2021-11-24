  • Facebook
    Gautam Gambhir receives death threat from 'ISIS Kashmir'

    Security has been beefed up outside Gambhir's residence and an investigation into the threat is underway.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Nov 24, 2021, 10:53 AM IST
    BJP Member of Parliament from East Delhi constituency and former cricketer Gautam Gambhir has approached the Delhi Police, claiming that he had received a death threat from 'ISIS Kashmir'.  The threat letter was received on the official e-mail ID of Gambhir. The threat letter, which was received on Tuesday evening, claimed that the MP and his family will be eliminated.

    Deputy Commissioner of Police-Central District Shweta Chauhan said that for the moment, security has been beefed up outside Gambhir's residence and an investigation into the threat is underway.

    Gambhir was a target of Pakistan supporters after he called Group Captain Abhinandan Varthaman his brother after the latter was conferred the Vir Chakra by President Ram Nath Kovind at an investiture ceremony in Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday. Group Captain Abhinandan had shot down a Pakistani F-16 during a dogfight after the Balakot airstrikes in 2019.

    Meanwhile, sources say that the email threat could be fake and sent by some mischievous element. But authorities are not taking any chances. As a precaution, additional security personnel have been deployed outside Gambhir's residence.

