Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi urged the victorious BJP to resolve public issues and not repeat past mistakes of corruption. He stated that Congress, despite fewer seats, will continue to raise the voice of the people and protect the Constitution.

Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi on Tuesday urged the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), which won 82 assembly seats in the recently concluded state polls, to resolve the issues of the general public and refrain from indulging in corruption. He said that the BJP must not repeat the previous mistake by "troubling people". "I extend best wishes to the BJP and its leadership. I hope the govt will work to resolve the many different issues related to people. The BJP govt did not work the way it should have, and artificial floods are an example of it. I also hope that they will not repeat the mistake they made earlier by troubling people and also indulging in corruption," Gogoi said while addressing a press conference here.

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Congress Vows to be People's Voice

He further said that Congress will continue to raise the voices of the people and call out the failure in governance if needed. He extended gratitude to the people of Assam, further noting that a meeting of the winning candidates is expected to be held to discuss ways to strengthen the party. "We have not got as many seats as we had expected, but we will continue to do our duty to raise the voice of the people and to protect the Constitution. If the govt faults, we will boldly raise our voice in the interest of the people. Our seats are fewer, but our morale is not low. I would like to thank the people of Assam for their support. We are getting feedback on how we need a new approach within our organisation to take our message to the masses. In a few days, we will call a meeting of our winning candidates to discuss how the elections were held and if all the rules were followed. We will also discuss how to strengthen the party," Gogoi said.

Concerns Raised Over Electoral Process

Speaking on the EVMs & electoral process, the Assam Congress president said the party will ensure that the integrity of the electoral process is protected. He noted that an impeachment motion was raised against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar because of questions raised by LoP Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi in the past regarding fairness, transparency, and accuracy that remained unanswered. "At the same time, our petition is pending in the Supreme Court. We also brought a no-confidence motion against the Election Commissioner. Congress and other parties have initiated this process because many questions raised by Rahul Gandhi in the past regarding fairness, transparency and accuracy have never been answered. We all understand how the ECI is working. We will pursue all means possible to protect the integrity of the electoral process. My only concern is that this BJP leadership does not believe in a neutral and fair electoral process. They believe in 'one nation, one party', and for that, they have to finish off other parties. The way to finish other parties is to completely destabilise the electoral process. This is leading India into a dangerous process," he said.

Assam Assembly Election Results

Gogoi's remarks come after he lost the Jorhat Assembly constituency to BJP's Hitendra Nath Goswami in the state assembly election. Goswami defeated Gogoi with a margin of 23,182 votes. The BJP secured a resounding victory in the Assam Assembly elections, winning 82 out of 126 seats, marking its third consecutive term in the state. Allies Bodoland People's Front and Asom Gana Parishad secured 10 seats each, while Congress managed 15 seats. (ANI)