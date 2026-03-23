Assam Congress chief Gaurav Gogoi attacked the state's 'hate-filled politics,' saying people are 'fed up.' He stated that all opposition parties want to unite to 'clean up Assam's politics' ahead of the Assembly elections.

Gogoi Slams 'Hate-Filled Politics', Calls for Unity

Assam Congress President Gaurav Gogoi on Monday launched a sharp attack on the ruling dispensation in the state, alleging that "hate-filled politics" has taken root in the state and asserted that people are "fed up" with it. Speaking to reporters in Jorhat, the state Congress chief claimed that the Opposition parties are looking to unite to "clean up Assam's politics" ahead of the Assembly elections. "Today, there is hate-filled politics in Assam. The people of Assam are fed up with this... For this, all Opposition parties in Assam want to unite and clean up Assam's politics," Gogoi said.

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Battle of 'Congress Turncoats' vs Tarun Gogoi's Legacy

The Congress leader earlier on Sunday framed the upcoming Assembly elections as a contest between "Congress turncoats" and those committed to the legacy of former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi. He took a swipe at Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who defected from Congress to the BJP in 2015, claiming the BJP in Assam is now being run by former Congress leaders. "The election will be contested between the old Congressmen led by Himanta Biswa Sarma and us, who are following the ideals of the late Tarun Gogoi. The BJP no longer exists," he said.

The political landscape in Assam has seen significant churn, with leaders such as Pradyut Bordoloi and Bhupen Kumar Borah recently joining the BJP. Bordoloi is contesting from Dispur, while Borah will fight from Bihpuria.

Backing Gogoi's leadership, Congress leader Pawan Khera said the party remains united despite defections. "Everyone is fighting together... Gaurav Gogoi is our captain of the ship," he said, alleging widespread corruption and governance issues under the BJP government.

Congress Alliance and Poll Schedule

The Congress plans to contest 100 of the 126 seats, in alliance with parties including Assam Jatiya Parishad, Raijor Dal, CPI(M), CPI(ML), and the All Party Hill Leaders Conference. Polling for all 126 constituencies will be held on April 9, with counting scheduled for May 4, as announced by the Election Commission of India.