Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi has demanded the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, accusing the ECI of being manipulated by the ruling party and failing to uphold its constitutional duties amid ongoing political protests.

Gaurav Gogoi Demands Removal of CEC Gyanesh Kumar

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on Friday accused the Election Commission of India (ECI) of being stripped of its constitutional authority and demanded the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, with him alleging that he was acting out of loyalty to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah rather than the Constitution. He also said the INDIA bloc was planning to hold a mock Parliament on October 28, though the details of the programme had not been finalised, while its 'Vote Bachao, Desh Bachao' rallies were continuing across the country.

Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi said the party's activities, which had been temporarily halted during Navratri, Dussehra and Durga Puja, had resumed and were receiving public support. “Every day we are receiving reports and news that the Election Commission of India has been totally manipulated, has been hollowed out, has been emptied of its constitutional authority, of its constitutional duty,” Gogoi said.

Allegations Against Election Commission Leadership

Targeting Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, he alleged, “The way the reports are coming out, it feels as if the officer, the Chief Election Commissioner of India, Gyanesh Kumar, has not sworn an oath to the Constitution of India. He has sworn an oath of loyalty to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.” He added, “So, a person who places Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah above the Constitution, above the people of India, that person has no duty to occupy the chair of a constitutional authority; that person, Gyanesh Kumar, has to go.”

Criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks targeting Congress and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Gogoi said the Prime Minister's repeated references to the Congress leader showed that he was preoccupied with him. “The Prime Minister consistently is taking the name of Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi. That only shows how much Rahul Gandhi and the phobia of Rahul Gandhi has entered the mind of Shri Narendra Modi ji,” he said.

Gogoi questioned why the Prime Minister was repeatedly targeting the Congress and Rahul Gandhi instead of addressing issues raised by the public, the middle class, students and different states, including Manipur and drought-affected regions. “What is he talking about? Congress, Congress, Congress, Rahul Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi,” Gogoi said, adding that the alleged “phobia of Rahul Gandhi” was not letting the Prime Minister sleep at night.

Political Debates and Government Performance

On references to the Shimla Agreement of the 1970s during the political debate, Gogoi said the government's response showed it was on the defensive. “When this government is on the defensive, is on the back foot, they go back, jump back 40 years, 50 years. That only shows that this government has no authority to continue,” he said.

Gogoi further questioned whether the government could last until 2029, alleging a “bankruptcy of vision” and accusing the BJP of knowing only “how to steal the vote” and “how to steal elections”. “I don't see how this government is going to last till 2029 with such kind of bankrupt leadership, with such kind of political bankruptcy, with such kind of leadership bankruptcy. There's a bankruptcy of vision in this BJP government,” he said.

Assam Government and Zubeen Garg Case

Separately, Gogoi accused the Assam government, led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, of failing to deliver justice to singer Zubeen Garg. He said Sarma had repeatedly stated in the Assembly that Garg was murdered, but alleged that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed by the state government had failed to present all the facts and evidence before the court.

Gogoi claimed that those arrested in connection with the case were receiving bail one after another and alleged that this had raised questions about the SIT's purpose. “There is apprehension among people that the SIT formed by Himanta Biswa Sarma was not constituted to deliver justice to Zubeen Garg, but to protect those connected with Zubeen Garg's death,” he said. He added that people were saddened and surprised by the developments, alleging that the failure to deliver justice to Garg would be the biggest stain on Sarma's political career.

“I believe that, in the long political journey of Himanta Biswa Sarma, amid the allegations against him, including allegations of corruption and activities associated with ULFA, the biggest stain on his political career and his biggest failure as of today would be that he and his government have completely failed to deliver justice to Zubeen Garg,” Gogoi said.