Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma alleges foreign influence on Congress, links MP Gaurav Gogoi & wife to Soros, ISI

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma questioned alleged foreign influence on Assam Congress in 2014, linking MP Gaurav Gogoi and his wife to George Soros and Pakistan’s ISI. He raised concerns over citizenship, radicalization, and external funding, demanding accountability and transparency on the matter.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma alleges foreign influence on Congress, links MP Gaurav Gogoi & wife to Soros, ISI vkp
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Feb 12, 2025, 4:38 PM IST

New Delhi [India], February 12 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday sought answers over allegations that foreign powers, led by George Soros' ecosystem, influenced a major decision of Assam Congress in 2014.

Speaking to ANI regarding reports linking Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi and his British wife Elizabeth Colbourn to the Pakistani Government and George Soros's Open Society, the Assam Chief Minister said, "Sooner or later, it will be known how foreign powers, led by George Soros' ecosystem, influenced a major decision of Assam Congress in 2014. The truth will emerge in due course."

"Submit NRC application number to get Aadhaar card...": Assam CM Himanta Sarma makes big announcement

"The couple needs to answer serious questions raised regarding closing their links with the ISI and taking young impressionable minds to the Pakistan High Commission for brainwashing and radicalization, he said.

Further, the chief minister said, "Also concerning is the refusal to take Indian citizenship for the last 12 years and certain family member's links to a conversion cartel and receiving funds from external sources, including George Soros, to destabilize our nation. These grave questions cannot be ignored."

"At some point, accountability will be necessary. Simply deflecting responsibility or attempting to shift the focus onto others will not serve as an easy escape route. The nation deserves transparency and truth," Sarma said.

Devotees across India laud CM Yogi’s continuous monitoring and arrangements at Mahakumbh

The Assam Chief Minister, earlier in the day, also took to X to post, "Serious questions need to be answered regarding allegations of ISI links, leading young individuals to the Pakistan Embassy for brainwashing and radicalization, and the refusal to take Indian citizenship for the past 12 years."

"Additionally, participation in a conversion cartel and receiving funds from external sources, including George Soros, to destabilize national security are grave concerns that cannot be ignored." Sarma wrote. (ANI)

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

SC seeks residence proof for Rohingya refugees, assures no discrimination in education vkp

SC seeks residence proof for Rohingya refugees, assures no discrimination in education

Full-blown drama as lawyers throw fists & kicks in violent clash over clients at Sahibabad GST office (WATCH) shk

Full-blown drama as lawyers throw fists & kicks in violent clash over clients at Sahibabad GST office (WATCH)

IOCL Chairman says crude oil prices won't be affected by Trump's tariff threats, could disrupt supply chain dmn

IOCL Chairman says crude oil prices won't be affected by Trump's tariff threats, could disrupt supply chain

Bengaluru SHOCKER! SSLC student jumps to death from 20th floor in Kadugodi after mother asks her to study vkp

Bengaluru SHOCKER! SSLC student jumps to death from 20th floor in Kadugodi after mother asks her to study

PM Modi, French President Macron pay tribute to Indian soldiers at Marseilles War Cemetery in Marseilles ddr

PM Modi, Macron interact with Indian community in France (WATCH)

Recent Stories

PHOTOS 6 sequin ivory salwar suits for women over 50 gcw

(PHOTOS) 6 sequin ivory salwar suits for women over 50

SC seeks residence proof for Rohingya refugees, assures no discrimination in education vkp

SC seeks residence proof for Rohingya refugees, assures no discrimination in education

Hina khan saree collection 5 perfect looks for brides and newlyweds gcw

(PHOTOS) Hina Khan’s saree collection: 5 perfect looks for newlyweds

W.P. Carey On Watch After Upbeat Q4 Revenue: Retail Stays Extremely Bullish

W.P. Carey On Watch After Upbeat Q4 Revenue: Retail Stays Extremely Bullish

Full-blown drama as lawyers throw fists & kicks in violent clash over clients at Sahibabad GST office (WATCH) shk

Full-blown drama as lawyers throw fists & kicks in violent clash over clients at Sahibabad GST office (WATCH)

Recent Videos

Top 10 ROMANTIC SONGS of Bollywood | Valentine's Week | Hug Day Special

Top 10 ROMANTIC SONGS of Bollywood | Valentine's Week | Hug Day Special

Video Icon
Brave Hearts Lost: Naik Mukesh and Capt. Bakshi Killed in IED Blast at LOC | Asianet Newsable

Brave Hearts Lost: Naik Mukesh and Capt. Bakshi Killed in IED Blast at LOC | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Chile Wildfires Intensify as Red Alert Stays in Effect

Chile Wildfires Intensify as Red Alert Stays in Effect

Video Icon
PM Modi Holds Talks with JD Vance in Paris Ahead of US Visit | Asianet Newsable

PM Modi Holds Talks with JD Vance in Paris Ahead of US Visit | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Ranveer Allahbadia Controversy: Five Times Samay Raina's 'INDIA'S GOT LATENT' Sparked Debate!

Ranveer Allahbadia Controversy: Five Times Samay Raina's 'INDIA'S GOT LATENT' Sparked Debate!

Video Icon