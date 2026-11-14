CM Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurates the 74th Gauchar Mela 2026 in Chamoli, highlighting local businesses, rural jobs, tourism, better connectivity and House of Himalayas crossing Rs 6 crore in turnover.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated the 74 th State Industrial Development and Cultural Gauchar Mela 2026 held at Gauchar Mela Ground, Chamoli district. This event, an annual affair, has now become an important platform for promotion of traditional businesses, and entrepreneurship as well as economic development.

Speaking on the occasion, Dhami said "This fair has now evolved as an important platform for boosting industries and local entrepreneurship. We connect traders, artisans, and small entrepreneurs to bigger markets."

Gauchar Mela 2026 To Promote Local Products And Small Entrepreneurs

The fair helps local traders, artisans, and entrepreneurs to promote their products. Traditional handmade products, local products and local businesses can benefit from this.

"It also aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Vocal for Local' campaign. This fair will help traditional businesses gain more recognition by promoting locally made products."

CM Dhami Stresses On Preservation Of Cultural Heritage

"Traditional fairs like this help us preserve our folk culture and connect the youth with their culture. These have a purpose beyond just fun and shopping," he added.

Uttarakhand Government Creating More Livelihood Opportunities To Reduce Migration

"Our goal is to provide more livelihood opportunities in villages so that the youth does not move away from their hometowns," he said.

We are working to strengthen various sectors, including agriculture, horticulture, animal husbandry, tourism and handicrafts. Initiatives like Tourism Policy, Homestay Policy, Film Policy and Solar Self Employment Scheme are being implemented to boost entrepreneurship.

Improving Infrastructure In Badrinath Road And Rishikesh-Karnaprayag Railway Project

"We are committed to providing overall development to Chamoli. As part of the Char Dham road project we are working to improve the road connectivity to Badrinath Dham," he said,

"We have also made progress with the Rishikesh-Karnaprayag railway project. This will improve connectivity in the region. This can help boost pilgrimage tourism, and local businesses."

House Of Himalayas Business Exceeds Rs 6 Crore

The CM also spoke about the success of 'House of Himalayas'. This brand promotes products from local communities and women self help groups. The turnover from this business exceeds Rs 6 crore, he said,

"This shows the hard work and increasing financial independence of women involved in producing local products. It also shows how self help groups can boost entrepreneurship in rural areas."

Gauchar Mela Showcases Connection Between Culture And Economic Development

The 74 th Gauchar Mela showcases how Uttarakhand is trying to connect culture with economic development. The fair highlighted many key focuses of the state government, including supporting local artisans and women entrepreneurs, improving infrastructure and creating employment.

Overall, the focus is on boosting rural economies, and tourism.