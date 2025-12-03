Indian Railways approved 306 Gati Shakti Multi-Modal Cargo Terminals (GCTs) since 2021, commissioning 118. This has attracted Rs. 8,600 crore in private investment, boosting freight revenue and aims to cut logistics costs.

GCT Policy Progress

Following the introduction of the Gati Shakti Multi-Modal Cargo Terminal(GCT) policy in 2021, Indian Railways has approved proposals for 306 GCTs. This information was provided by the Union Minister for Railways, Information & Broadcasting and Electronics & Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw, in written replies to a question in Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

The minister informed that under the GCT policy launched to facilitate development of cargo terminals on non-Railway land, as well as on Railway land (partially or fully), so far, 118 new GCTs have been commissioned since the implementation of the policy, with an estimated traffic capacity of 192 million tonnes per annum (MTPA). The private investment mobilised on this account since the inception of the GCT policy is around Rs. 8,600 crore.

Growth in Freight Revenue

In his reply, Vaishnaw said that freight revenue for traffic handled at GCTs during 2022-23 was 2,901.86 cr. In 2023-24, freight revenue was 7,712.36 cr; in 2024-25, it reached 12,608.05 cr. GCTs bring more cargo to railways. This also helps the economy by reducing logistics costs. Vaishnaw said that nine new Gati Shakti Cargo Terminals (GCTs) have been commissioned in Maharashtra so far, including in the MMR region, with a total investment of ₹548.69 crore.

Developments in Maharashtra

Moreover, more cargo by railways means fewer emissions. Further, 91 works have been sanctioned in Maharashtra, including in the MMR region, totalling ₹932.34 crore for the development of goods and parcel terminals.

PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan

PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan (PMGS NMP) was launched in October 2021. It adopts a 'whole of the government approach' and 'cooperative federalism' to transform India's infrastructural landscape. PM GatiShakti's objective is to improve multimodal connectivity and logistics efficiency, and to address critical infrastructure gaps, enabling the seamless movement of people, goods, and services across the country.

According to the government, since launch, substantial progress has been made, including the development of the geospatial platform, integration of multiple georeferenced datasets, provision of planning tools/software for infrastructure projects (including socio-economic infrastructure), and capacity building. (ANI)