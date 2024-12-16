No salary, no DA for two months: Himachal Pradesh CM's harsh start to the week

The Himachal Pradesh government has made a drastic decision. Government employees will reportedly not receive any salary or DA for the next two months. The Chief Minister made this decision due to the extremely poor financial condition of the state. He himself will also not take any salary! What's going to happen? What are the government employees saying? Find out.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister has announced two pieces of bad news, leaving state government employees in shock. They are uncertain about how to respond to this development.

The Chief Minister revealed that the financial condition of the state is dire. As a result, the salaries and DA of government employees will not be paid for the next two months.

The Chief Minister also stated that he himself will not take any salary or DA. However, employees are deeply affected and distressed by this announcement, as they are directly impacted by the state's poor financial condition.

He assured that if the financial situation improves, the pending DA and other dues will be cleared. Furthermore, the Chief Minister clarified that no government employee will receive DA or TA until the state's financial condition recovers.

He mentioned that this decision was taken during a cabinet meeting. However, it is important to note that this announcement was not made by the Bengal CM, but by Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

