Veteran CPM leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan passes away

He was the Deputy Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Legislative Assembly from 2001 to 2006 and again from 2011 to 2016, and also served as the State Minister of Home Affairs and Tourism from 2006 to 2011 under the Achuthananadan Ministry.

Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, senior CPM politician, who was admitted to Apollo Hospital, Chennai, for specialist treatment for cancer on August 29, passed away. He was 68 years old.

In a tweet, CPI(M) said, "Long Live Com Kodiyeri Balakrishnan. It is with deep grief and sorrow that we give the news of the passing away of Veteran communist Comrade Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, Polit Bureau member of the CPI(M) and former Secretary of Kerala State Committee. We dip the red flag in homage."

Meanwhile, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan cancelled his foreign trip due to the bad health condition of CPM leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan. It was also reported that the Chief Minister would go to Chennai on October 2 to visit Kodiyeri.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his team were to leave for Europe tonight (October 1) for a two-week visit. Chief Secretary VP Joy, Principal Secretary Public Education Mohammad Hanish, Minister V. Shivankutty were included in the team.

CPM leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan was undergoing treatment at Apollo Hospital in Chennai. He was admitted to Apollo on August 29.

Kodiyeri Balakrishnan was born on November 16, 1953 and who was the Secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), Kerala State Committee from 2015 to 2022, the highest office within the party at the state level.

He stepped down from the position of state secretary due to failing health. He is presently the Chief Editor of the Malayalam Newspaper Deshabhimani.

In 1980, he married SR Vinodini, daughter of former MLA MV Rajagopalan Master and has two children, Binoy Kodiyeri and Bineesh Kodiyeri.