The Gadu Ghada oil kalash yatra for Lord Badri Vishal's ceremonial bath has commenced, reaching Rishikesh. The procession saw participation from Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand and former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat.

The ceremonial Gadu Ghada oil kalash yatra for the ceremonial bath of Lord Badri Vishal commenced from Narendra Nagar and reached its first halt on Wednesday at the chela chet ram rest house on railway road in Rishikesh. The procession witnessed the participation of spiritual and political dignitaries, including Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand and former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat, who paid their respects during the journey. Hundreds of devotees gathered along the route to offer prayers and seek blessings from the sacred oil kalash, marking the continuation of a centuries-old religious tradition.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Yatra Details and Schedule

The event was organized under the guidance of the Shri Badrinath Dimri Religious Central Panchayat, whose office bearers were also present. Speaking exclusively to ANI, Ashutosh Dimri, President of the Shri Badrinath Dimri Religious Central Panchayat, said, "The Gadu Ghada Oil Kalash Yatra, which commenced from the royal court of Narendra Nagar, will pass through various stops before reaching Badrinath Dham on April 22."

The Centuries-Old Sacred Oil Tradition

He added that on April 23, following the ceremonial bath (snan) of Lord Badrinath, the sesame oil extracted by married women at the Narendra Nagar royal court will be used for the sacred bath of the deity.

"The tradition of using this specially prepared oil for the abhishek has been followed for centuries," Dimri said. "It is a practice that not only holds immense spiritual significance but also strengthens the cultural and religious heritage of our region. We are committed to ensuring that this custom continues in the years to come."

A Symbol of Deep Devotion

The Yatra, with its symbolic oil kalash, reflects the deep devotion of the people towards Lord Badri Vishal and emphasizes community participation in religious rituals. The procession will continue through multiple stops across the region before culminating at Badrinath Dham, where the abhishek will be performed as part of the grand annual celebrations. (ANI)