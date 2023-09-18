Short session but 'historic' in scope, says PM Modi ahead of Parliament's Special Session

The five-day Special Session of Parliament is all set to commence today. The proceedings will begin with 'Samvidhan Sabha'. The Special session will begin from September 18 and will continue till September 22.

The five-day special session of the parliament is set to begin on Monday. Addressing media ahead of the special Parliament session on Monday, PM Modi hailed the success of India’s lunar mission Chandrayaan-3 and said our tricolor is flying on the Moon.

PM Modi said, "This session of the Parliament is short but going by the time, it is huge. This is a session of historic decisions. A speciality of this session is that the journey of 75 years is starting from a new destination...Now, while taking forward the journey from a new place...we have to make the country a developed country by 2047. For this, all the decisions of the time to come will be taken in the new Parliament building."

He also urged Opposition to help make the session a success. On G20 Summit success, PM Modi said, "India will always be proud that we became the voice of the Global South during the G20 Summit and that the African Union became a permanent member of the G20. All this is a signal of India's bright future. 'YashoBhoomi' an international convention centre was also dedicated to the country yesterday."

Here are key highlights from PM Modi's speech:

"Tomorrow, on Ganesh Chaturthi, we will move to the new Parliament. Lord Ganesha is also known as 'Vighnaharta', now there will be no obstacles in the development of the country," PM Modi said.

'Nirvighna roop se saare sapne saare sankalp Bharat paripoorn karega'. This session of Parliament may be short, but it is historic in scope.

This is a short session. Their (MPs) maximum time should be devoted (to the Session) in an environment of enthusiasm and excitement. Rone dhone ke liye bahut samay hota hai, karte rahiye.

There are a few moments in life which fill you with enthusiasm and faith. I look at this short session like that.

India will always be proud that we became the voice of the Global South during the G20 Summit and that the African Union became a permanent member of the G20. All this is a signal of India's bright future.

'YashoBhoomi' an international convention centre was also dedicated to the country yesterday.