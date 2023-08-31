G20 Summit: Russia to send Foreign envoy Sergei Lavrov as Vladimir Putin's replacement

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Lavrov is also expected to visit India on September 7-8. During his visit, he will meet with Indian Foreign Minister S Jaishankar and other senior officials to discuss bilateral relations and regional and international issues.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 31, 2023, 8:01 PM IST

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will attend the G-20 summit in New Delhi on September 9-10, representing Russian President Vladimir Putin. Putin had earlier expressed his inability to attend the summit due to his busy schedule. 

    Lavrov will participate in two sessions of the summit: the One Planet session on promoting sustainable development and stable economic growth, and the One Future session on promoting democracy and strengthening the role of countries belonging to the global majority within global economic governance institutions. He will also hold bilateral talks on the sidelines of the summit.

    The Russian Foreign Ministry said that Lavrov's participation in the summit is a reflection of Russia's commitment to the G-20 and its desire to work with other countries to address global challenges. The ministry also said that Russia supports the African Union's bid for permanent membership in the G-20 and believes that the AU's participation would make the forum more inclusive and representative.

    The G-20 is an international forum that brings together the world's major economies. It is considered to be one of the most important forums for economic cooperation and coordination. The summit is expected to discuss a wide range of issues, including the global economy, climate change, and security.

    Lavrov's participation in the summit is a sign of Russia's intent to engagement with the international community. It also comes at a time when relations between Russia and the West are under strain. The summit is an opportunity for Russia to reaffirm its ties with its G-20 partners and to work with them to address common challenges.

    In addition to the G-20 summit, Lavrov is also expected to visit India on September 7-8. During his visit, he will meet with Indian Foreign Minister S Jaishankar and other senior officials to discuss bilateral relations and regional and international issues.

    The visit is part of Russia's efforts to strengthen its ties with India. The two countries have a long history of cooperation and have been working together to promote regional stability and security.

    The G-20 summit and Lavrov's visit to India are important events that will have a significant impact on Russia's relations with the international community. The summit is an opportunity for Russia to reaffirm its commitment to engagement and cooperation, while the visit to India is an opportunity to strengthen bilateral ties.

    Last Updated Aug 31, 2023, 8:01 PM IST
