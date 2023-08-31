G20 Summit: From Jyotirlingas to fighter jets, India ready to receive world leaders

As New Delhi prepares to host the G20 Summit on September 9-10, India is showcasing its rich culture and natural beauty to visiting dignitaries. Get ready for the G20 Summit in New Delhi, where Indian culture meets diplomacy.

Preparations to host the high-profile G20 Summit are in their final stages with the host nation, India leaving no stone unturned to ensure that the Heads of State who will be in the national capital New Delhi for two days -- September 9-10 -- get a slice of the Indian culture and traditions. New Delhi is decked up to receive world leaders and other dignitaries.

A number of murals have been installed at key intersections showcasing the diverse cultural heritage of the country. One interesting installation can be seen near the airport. Created by the Delhi government's Public Works Department, keeping in line with the theme of religion and culture, the installation has 12 Jyotirlingas. The Jyotirlingas symbolize the reality and power of Lord Shiva.

Moreover, the G20 dignitaries will also enjoy the city's natural beauty, as an astonishing 675,000 flowering plants and decorative foliage arrangements will grace the designated roads and venues throughout the city. Locations like Teen Murti Marg, Mother Teresa Crescent, and Sardar Patel Marg will be transformed into visually enchanting settings, elevating the overall atmosphere of the summit.

Accommodations for World Leaders

Delegates scheduled to attend the upcoming G20 Leaders' Summit in Delhi will soon begin arriving, with over 30 hotels in Delhi-NCR serving as their hosts during the event.

US President Joe Biden will be accommodated at the ITC Maurya Sheraton.

Chinese President Xi Jinping's residence will be the Taj Palace.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will stay at the Shangri-La Hotel.

French President Emmanuel Macron will be hosted at the Claridges Hotel.

Australian PM Anthony Albanese will reside at the Imperial Hotel.

In total, 23 hotels in Delhi and nine in the NCR will provide accommodations for the G20 delegates.

Security Measures

To ensure the safety of foreign dignitaries, central paramilitary forces, NSG commandos, and Delhi Police teams will collaborate. The Ministry of Home Affairs has conducted numerous meetings to discuss security preparations. Fifty teams of CRPF guards will be deployed to safeguard the G20 delegates.

The CRPF has established a team of 1,000 personnel at the VIP Security Training Centre in Greater Noida to ensure the security of foreign guests during the G20 summit.

The police will also employ mobile storage units, in the form of trucks named 'Vikrant', stocked with anti-riot equipment such as tear gas shells, batons, and gear for up to 100 policemen. These trucks will be strategically stationed at six locations around the venues and along the summit routes. Additionally, police have been instructed to keep blankets ready to prevent immolation attempts by potential agitators in central Delhi.

To protect the Delhi airspace during this high-profile gathering, the Indian Air Force (IAF) is prepared to deploy an array of resources, including airborne warning systems, state-of-the-art fighter jets like the Rafale, and advanced air defence missile systems at strategic locations. The IAF will employ the indigenous NETRA surveillance aircraft for enhanced monitoring. To counter unauthorized drone activity, counter-drone systems have been deployed throughout the national capital.