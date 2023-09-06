G20 Summit 2023: Opt for shuttle services, download app - PM Modi's do's and don'ts to ministers

G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi has asked ministers to ditch their official vehicles and use the shuttle service to reach the Bharat Mandapam in Delhi's Pragati Maidan and other venues of various meetings, as per the list of dos and don'ts for the ministers for the summit.

Ahead of the G20 Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday shared a set of dos and don'ts to be observed by ministers during the two-day event to ensure that the visiting dignitaries are not put to any inconvenience. To get to the Bharat Mandapam and other locations of various meetings, the ministers have been instructed to give up their official vehicles and use the shuttle service instead.

Prime Minister Modi also requested that they download the G20 India mobile app and make the most of its translation and other capabilities when speaking with foreign leaders. The G20 mobile app has an instant translation feature incorporating all Indian languages and that of G20 nations.

In addition, PM Modi has instructed the Council of Ministers to become acquainted with the cultures of the many foreign representatives they would be hosting. Additionally, they were urged to familiarise themselves with their basic cultural practises, including their food and manner of life.

PM Modi also stated during the Council of Ministers meeting that only ministers with the proper authorization will discuss the G20 summit. The ministers were informed about courtesies to be extended when they receive delegates at the airport.

India will host the 18th meeting of the G20 between September 9 and 10 at the ‘Bharat Mandapam’ in the Pragati Maidan area of New Delhi. The theme will revolve around the ideas of 'One Earth,' 'One Family,' and 'One Future,' which underscore the essence of unity and collective action. The G20 logo draws inspiration from the vibrant colours of India’s national flag – saffron, white and green, and blue.

