Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Monday hit out at the Telangana Congress for "misleading the public" by spreading false information on the recently passed overhaul of the rural employment guarantee scheme, VB G RAM G act. Minister Reddy asserted that the scheme is "highly beneficial for farmers and agricultural labourers," with additional funds being allocated by the scheme and the wage amount being directly credited into bank accounts of the workers.

"Telangana Congress government is misleading the public by spreading false information about the programme. He said the scheme was introduced by the Central Government and is highly beneficial for farmers and agricultural labourers, as additional funds are being allocated and the amount is being directly credited into the workers' bank accounts. He urged the State Government to cooperate with the Centre to ensure maximum public benefit," he said.

Congress Vows to Oppose Changes

The Union Minister's statement comes a few hours after Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge reaffirmed the party's resolve to continue opposing changes to the national rural employment guarantee, formerly named MGNREGA, while alleging that the Centre is attempting to cut funds for the act and help the corporates instead of the poor people.

"MNREGA was introduced to ensure the right to work. The law brought by Manmohan Singh was meant to fill the stomachs of the poor. They are trying to strike at a law that helps the poor," Kharge said in Bengaluru. The Congress party had announced a nationwide 'MGNREGA Bachao Sangram' from January 10 to February 25, opposing the VB G RAM G Act.

Details of the New Act

According to Kharge, the new rules placing additional financial burden on states, among other changes show how the Central government is trying to "strike at a law that helps the poor," and end similar such schemes from the country. The Act guarantees 125 days of wage employment per rural household, up from the existing 100 days, for adult members willing to undertake unskilled manual work.

As per Section 22 of the Act, the fund-sharing pattern between the Central Government and the State Governments will be 60:40, while for the North Eastern States, Himalayan States, and Union Territories (Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir), it will be 90:10. (ANI)