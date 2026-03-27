Union Minister Nitin Gadkari praised the Centre's fuel excise duty cut as a 'citizen-focused step' amid a global price surge. However, the Congress party has slammed the move, calling it 'politically motivated' ahead of upcoming elections.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday hailed the Centre's decision to reduce excise duty on petrol and diesel, stating that such a measure reflects the government's strong commitment to public welfare.

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'Citizen-Focused Step': Gadkari

In a post on X, Nitin Gadkari said that the government has taken a "citizen-focused step" in a time when the global prices are soaring upward due to the West Asia conflict. "Amid the ongoing fuel crisis in West Asia, which has pushed global energy prices upward, the Government of India has taken a timely and citizen-focused step by reducing excise duty on petrol and diesel," Nitin Gadkari said.

"While several countries continue to increase fuel prices, this decision under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi reflects a strong commitment to public welfare," he added.

Union Road Transport Minister added that the decision will provide relief to households and businesses, demonstrating a governance model that aims to cushion citizens from global economic shocks.

Amid the ongoing fuel crisis in West Asia, which has pushed global energy prices upward, the Government of India has taken a timely and citizen-focused step by reducing excise duty on petrol and diesel. While several countries continue to increase fuel prices, this decision… — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) March 27, 2026

'Politically Motivated': Congress

On the other hand, Congress has concerns about the government's decision to reduce excise duties on petrol and diesel, claiming that the move was "politically motivated".

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh, in a post on X, pointed out that when global crude oil prices fell in the past 12 years, the government did not reduce consumer fuel prices in India. He asserted that it was made solely because of the impending elections and to wait till April 30. "When global crude oil prices fell as they did on seven different occasions in the past 12 years, consumer prices in India were not reduced. Today's announcement was because of the assembly elections. Wait till April 30th," the post read.

The Fine Print: Duty Cuts and Geopolitical Tensions

The Central government reduced excise duty on petrol to Rs 3 per litre and brought it down to zero for diesel, as per a Gazette notification issued under the provisions of the Central Excise Act, 1944. Additionally, a windfall tax of Rs 21.5 per litre has been imposed on diesel exports.

The decision follows escalating tensions in West Asia, particularly the ongoing conflict involving the United States, Israel, and Iran, which has led to a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz--a crucial route that handles nearly one-fifth of the world's crude oil supply. Before the crisis, India sourced around 12-15% of its oil imports through this route.

Market Impact and Supply Assurance

While the duty cut is expected to ease pressure on oil marketing companies facing losses due to surging crude prices, retail prices of petrol and diesel have remained unchanged so far.

Meanwhile, the government has maintained that fuel supplies across the country remain stable. The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, in an official statement, assured that "all retail outlets are operating normally across the country" and that there are "adequate stocks of petrol and diesel available at all petrol pumps." It also urged citizens not to engage in panic buying amid circulating rumours.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)