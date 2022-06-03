Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Many countries reject and send back Indian tea, Here's why

    Tea Board plans to increase exports to fill the void left by crisis-hit Sri Lanka in the global market. However, consignment rejection is causing a drop in outbound shipments.

    Many countries reject and send back Indian tea, Here's why
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Kolkata, First Published Jun 3, 2022, 5:51 PM IST

    Due to pesticides and chemicals above permissible limits, several tea consignments were rejected by international and domestic buyers, Chairman of the Indian Tea Exporters Association, Anshuman Kanoria, stated on Friday. 

    The Tea Board plans to increase exports to fill the void left by crisis-hit Sri Lanka in the global market. However, consignment rejection is causing a drop in outbound shipments.

    All teas sold in India must meet India's Food Safety and Standards Authority (FSSAI) standards. But, most buyers are purchasing tea with unusually high chemical content, Kanoria said while talking to PTI. 

    India exported 195.90 million kg of tea in 2021. The Commonwealth of Independent States nations and Iran were the main buyers. This year, the board intends to produce 300 million kg of tea.

    According to Kanoria, many countries have strict entry regulations for tea. However, most countries adhere to variations of EU standards that are more stringent than FSSAI rules.

    He added, "Rather than following the law, many people encourage the government to make the FSSAI regulations more flexible." Additionally, this would send the wrong message because the beverage is considered a healthy drink.

    According to a senior Tea Board official, the issue has prompted complaints from tea packers and exporters.

    "Producers must follow the existing FSSAI guidelines to the letter. Producers' organisations have raised the issue of changing the rules with FSSAI. Exports must adhere to the existing norms of the importing countries," he said. In 2021, India exported tea worth Rs 5,246.89 crore.

    Also Read: IRCTC to charge for extra luggage? Know Indian Railways' new rules; details here

    Also Read: International Tea Day 2022: Five types of herbal teas and their health benefits

    Also Read: Black tea: Ways in which this beverage can aid weight loss

    Last Updated Jun 3, 2022, 5:51 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Tesla pauses all hiring worldwide Elon Musk says need to cut staff by 10 per cent gcw

    Tesla pauses all hiring worldwide, Elon Musk says need to cut staff by 10%

    Adani Group to invest Rs 70,000 crore in Uttar Pradesh, create 30,000 jobs - adt

    Adani Group to invest Rs 70,000 crore in Uttar Pradesh, create 30,000 jobs

    Indian digital payments industry likely to triple to $10 trillion by 2026: Report - adt

    Indian digital payments industry likely to triple to $10 trillion by 2026: Report

    Who is Javier Olivan, Meta's next COO? What is his net worth? snt

    Who is Javier Olivan, Meta's next COO? What is his net worth?

    End of an era writes Zuckerberg after Sheryl Sandberg steps down as Meta COO gcw

    'End of an era,' writes Zuckerberg after Sheryl Sandberg steps down as Meta COO

    Recent Stories

    IRCTC to charge for extra luggage Know Indian Railways new rules details here gcw

    IRCTC to charge for extra luggage? Know Indian Railways' new rules; details here

    Post Sidhu Moose Wala murder, Urfi Javed gets disturbing, hate comments (Read on) RBA

    Post Sidhu Moose Wala murder, Urfi Javed gets disturbing, hate comments (Read on)

    targeted killings Kashmiri Pandits are known for carrying pens, not taking guns into their hands snt

    'Kashmiri Pandits are known for carrying pens, not taking guns into their hands'

    WhatsApp working on 'New Unread Chats Filter' for Desktop Beta - adt

    WhatsApp working on 'New Unread Chats Filter' for Desktop Beta

    5 upcoming WhatsApp features that one can expect in 2022 gcw

    5 upcoming WhatsApp features that one can expect in 2022

    Recent Videos

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet chief minister CM Bhupendrabhai Patel-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet CM Bhupendrabhai Patel

    Video Icon
    Sudden heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; offer relief from heat

    Heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; Jama Masjid suffers damage

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: RR Rajasthan Royals have got a lot of improvement to do in all areas - Kumar Sangakkara-krn

    IPL 2022: 'RR has got a lot of improvement to do in all areas' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Win the ICC World Cup for India no matter what - Hardik Pandya on future plans-krn

    IPL 2022: 'Win the World Cup for India no matter what' - Hardik Pandya on future plans

    Video Icon