The FSSAI has proposed a draft amendment to ban the addition of sucrose and fructose in food products for infants up to six months old. This move aims to enhance nutritional standards and address health concerns like childhood obesity.

Proposed Changes to Infant Nutrition Rules The existing regulations prescribe comprehensive nutritional composition, quality and safety standards for various categories of infant nutrition products intended for children from birth up to 24 months of age. Under the current provisions, lactose and glucose polymers are the preferred sources of carbohydrates, while sucrose and/or fructose may be added only when required as a carbohydrate source, subject to prescribed limits.Building upon these provisions, the draft amendment proposes a specific restriction on the addition of sucrose and fructose in products intended for infants up to six months of age. The proposed provision states that "sucrose and fructose shall not be added in the products intended for infants up to the age of 6 months". Public Health Rationale The first six months of life represent a critical period for healthy growth and development, making appropriate nutrition particularly important. The proposed restriction seeks to ensure that infant nutrition products meet the nutritional needs of this age group without unnecessary addition of sucrose and fructose.The measure is also intended to support broader public health efforts to address concerns associated with early exposure to added sugars, including dietary risk factors linked to childhood obesity and related health challenges, the release stated.The initiative complements established public health recommendations promoting exclusive breastfeeding during the first six months of life. By strengthening standards for infant nutrition products, the proposed amendment seeks to support appropriate infant feeding practices while encouraging manufacturers to adopt formulations that prioritise the specific nutritional requirements of young infants. Next Steps and Public Consultation The proposed regulatory measure reflects FSSAI's continued focus on science-based food standards, responsible product formulation and preventive nutrition. It also underlines the importance of safeguarding the nutritional well-being of children from the earliest stages of life as an integral component of the country's broader public health priorities.The draft notification has been published for public consultation, inviting objections and suggestions from stakeholders within 60 days from the date on which copies of the Official Gazette containing the notification are made available to the public. The representations received within the prescribed period will be considered by FSSAI before finalisation of the amendment. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) In a significant step towards strengthening nutritional safeguards for infants, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has published a draft amendment to the Food Safety and Standards (Foods for Infant Nutrition) Regulations, 2020, proposing to prohibit the addition of sucrose and fructose in food products intended for infants up to six months of age, according to an official press release.The draft Food Safety and Standards (Foods for Infant Nutrition) Amendment Regulations, 2026 on Friday, seek to further strengthen the existing regulatory framework by ensuring that infant nutrition products are formulated in accordance with age-appropriate nutritional requirements, with particular emphasis on minimising exposure to added sugars during the earliest stages of life.The existing regulations prescribe comprehensive nutritional composition, quality and safety standards for various categories of infant nutrition products intended for children from birth up to 24 months of age. Under the current provisions, lactose and glucose polymers are the preferred sources of carbohydrates, while sucrose and/or fructose may be added only when required as a carbohydrate source, subject to prescribed limits.Building upon these provisions, the draft amendment proposes a specific restriction on the addition of sucrose and fructose in products intended for infants up to six months of age. The proposed provision states that "sucrose and fructose shall not be added in the products intended for infants up to the age of 6 months".The first six months of life represent a critical period for healthy growth and development, making appropriate nutrition particularly important. The proposed restriction seeks to ensure that infant nutrition products meet the nutritional needs of this age group without unnecessary addition of sucrose and fructose.The measure is also intended to support broader public health efforts to address concerns associated with early exposure to added sugars, including dietary risk factors linked to childhood obesity and related health challenges, the release stated.The initiative complements established public health recommendations promoting exclusive breastfeeding during the first six months of life. By strengthening standards for infant nutrition products, the proposed amendment seeks to support appropriate infant feeding practices while encouraging manufacturers to adopt formulations that prioritise the specific nutritional requirements of young infants.The proposed regulatory measure reflects FSSAI's continued focus on science-based food standards, responsible product formulation and preventive nutrition. It also underlines the importance of safeguarding the nutritional well-being of children from the earliest stages of life as an integral component of the country's broader public health priorities.The draft notification has been published for public consultation, inviting objections and suggestions from stakeholders within 60 days from the date on which copies of the Official Gazette containing the notification are made available to the public. The representations received within the prescribed period will be considered by FSSAI before finalisation of the amendment. (ANI)