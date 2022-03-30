From Delhi to Moradabad, 5 Indian cities among world's noisiest places

The survey rates 61 cities in total, including 13 in South Asia, ten in Europe, ten in West Asia, 11 in East Asia, South East Asia, and the Pacific, seven in Africa, six in North America, and four in Latin America.

Last month, the United Nations produced a research titled 'Frontiers 2022: Noise, Blazes, and Mismatches,' which analysed noise levels in 61 cities across the world. While Dhaka, Bangladesh's capital, led the list with a noise level of 119 decibels (dB), India's Moradabad was in second spot with 114dB; and Islamabad, Pakistan, came in third with a noise pollution level of 105 dB.

Here are the top 10 cities on the list:

1. Dhaka (Bangladesh) - 119dB

2. Moradabad (India) - 114dB

3. Islamabad (Pakistan)- 105dB

4. Rajashahi (Bangladesh) - 103dB

5. Ho Chi Minh City (Vietnam) - 103dB

6. Ibadan (Nigeria)-101dB

7. Kupondole (Nepal) - 100dB

8.Algiers (Algeria) -100dB

9. Bangkok (Thailand) - 99dB

10. New York (US)- 95dB

11. Damascus (Syria) - 94 dB

12. Manila (Philippines) - 92 dB

13. Hong Kong (China) - 89 dB

14. Kolkata ( India) - 89 dB

15. Asanol (India) - 89 dB

Four additional Indian towns have exceeded the allowable decibel levels among the 61 cities assessed. While Kolkata and Asansol in West Bengal had the highest noise levels in India at 89 decibels, Jaipur in Rajasthan had the lowest at 84 decibels. The noise level in the nation's capital, Delhi, was 84 decibels.

The survey also highlights the cities with the most peace and quiet. Irbid, Jordan, was recognised as the quietest city, with a noise level of 60 decibels, followed by Lyon, France, and Madrid, Spain, all at 69 decibels.

According to WHO standards from 1999, the permitted noise level limits for outdoor residential areas are 55 dB LAeq (equivalent continuous sound level is the sound level in decibels) and 70 dB LAeq for commercial and traffic zones. Long-term exposure to noise levels exceeding 70 decibels (dB) can increase the risk of hearing damage.

