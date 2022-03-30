Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    From Delhi to Moradabad, 5 Indian cities among world's noisiest places

    The survey rates 61 cities in total, including 13 in South Asia, ten in Europe, ten in West Asia, 11 in East Asia, South East Asia, and the Pacific, seven in Africa, six in North America, and four in Latin America.

    From Delhi to Moradabad 5 Indian cities among world s noisiest places gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Mar 30, 2022, 1:06 PM IST

    Last month, the United Nations produced a research titled 'Frontiers 2022: Noise, Blazes, and Mismatches,' which analysed noise levels in 61 cities across the world. While Dhaka, Bangladesh's capital, led the list with a noise level of 119 decibels (dB), India's Moradabad was in second spot with 114dB; and Islamabad, Pakistan, came in third with a noise pollution level of 105 dB.

    The survey rates 61 cities in total, including 13 in South Asia, ten in Europe, ten in West Asia, 11 in East Asia, South East Asia, and the Pacific, seven in Africa, six in North America, and four in Latin America.

    Here are the top 10 cities on the list:

    1. Dhaka (Bangladesh) - 119dB

    2. Moradabad (India) - 114dB

    3. Islamabad (Pakistan)- 105dB

    4. Rajashahi (Bangladesh) - 103dB

    5. Ho Chi Minh City (Vietnam) - 103dB

    6. Ibadan (Nigeria)-101dB

    7. Kupondole (Nepal) - 100dB

    8.Algiers (Algeria) -100dB

    9. Bangkok (Thailand) - 99dB

    10. New York (US)- 95dB

    11. Damascus (Syria) - 94 dB

    12. Manila (Philippines) - 92 dB

    13. Hong Kong (China) - 89 dB

    14. Kolkata ( India) - 89 dB

    15. Asanol (India) - 89 dB

    Four additional Indian towns have exceeded the allowable decibel levels among the 61 cities assessed. While Kolkata and Asansol in West Bengal had the highest noise levels in India at 89 decibels, Jaipur in Rajasthan had the lowest at 84 decibels. The noise level in the nation's capital, Delhi, was 84 decibels.

    Also Read | Heatwave sweeps north India: Here are 5 steps to stay safe

    The survey also highlights the cities with the most peace and quiet. Irbid, Jordan, was recognised as the quietest city, with a noise level of 60 decibels, followed by Lyon, France, and Madrid, Spain, all at 69 decibels.

    According to WHO standards from 1999, the permitted noise level limits for outdoor residential areas are 55 dB LAeq (equivalent continuous sound level is the sound level in decibels) and 70 dB LAeq for commercial and traffic zones. Long-term exposure to noise levels exceeding 70 decibels (dB) can increase the risk of hearing damage.

    Also Read | 5 unhealthy drinks that can halt your weight loss journey

    Last Updated Mar 30, 2022, 1:06 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Unity and cooperation need of the hour, says PM Modi at BIMSTEC summit - adt

    Unity and cooperation need of the hour, says PM Modi at BIMSTEC summit

    Meet Sufiya Khan, who ran 6,000 km in 110 days, records new Guinness World Record - adt

    Meet Sufiya Khan, who ran 6,000 km in 110 days, records new Guinness World Record

    Army Chief to brainstorm on strategy at China, Pakistan borders

    Army Chief to brainstorm on strategy at China, Pakistan borders

    Was thrown out told I ll be killed if I come back alleges Gujarat Congress Bharatsinh Solanki s wife gcw

    Was told I'd be killed if I come back: Gujarat Congress MLA's wife's big charges on husband

    System is being use : says Aaditya Thackeray over 'Matoshree' Controversy - adt

    'System is being used': says Aaditya Thackeray over 'Matoshree' Controversy

    Recent Stories

    KGF Chapter 2: Know Yash's net worth, car, house, education, family and more RBA

    KGF Chapter 2: Know Yash's net worth, car, house, education, family and more

    football Lasers, penalty miss, World Cup knockout, attack by Senegal fans, trolls - Salah's night of horror snt

    Lasers, penalty miss, World Cup knockout, attack by Senegal fans, trolls - Salah's night of horror

    Indian Premier LEague, IPL 2022: SRH vs RR: Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Kane Williamson fined over for slow over-rate against Rajathan Royals-ayh

    IPL 2022: SRH vs RR: Hyderabad skipper Kane Williamson fined over for slow over-rate

    Unity and cooperation need of the hour, says PM Modi at BIMSTEC summit - adt

    Unity and cooperation need of the hour, says PM Modi at BIMSTEC summit

    Hackers steal over $600 million from creators of Axie Infinity, one of the largest cryptocurrency heists - adt

    Hackers steal over $600 million from creators of Axie Infinity, one of the largest cryptocurrency heists

    Recent Videos

    Sariska Tiger Reserve Fire: IAF helicopters sprayed over 33,500 litres of water

    Sariska Tiger Reserve Fire: IAF helicopters sprayed over 33,500 litres of water

    Video Icon
    Massive fire in Sariska Tiger Reserve; IAF deploys 2 helicopters

    Massive fire in Sariska Tiger Reserve; IAF deploys 2 helicopters

    Video Icon
    If you vote for BJP, it will be difficult to live in Bengal: BJP shares TMC MLA threat video-dnm

    If you vote for BJP, it will be difficult to live in Bengal: BJP shares TMC MLA ‘threat’ video

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022: GT's David Miller praises Hardik Pandya's captaincy after win over LSG snt

    IPL 2022: GT's David Miller praises Hardik Pandya's captaincy after win over LSG

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022: LSG's Ayush Badoni grateful to mentor Gambhir for backing him throughout snt

    IPL 2022: LSG's Ayush Badoni grateful to mentor Gambhir for backing him throughout

    Video Icon