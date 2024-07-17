From bicycles to digital payments: PM Modi hails 'Made in India' success story for global economic boost

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday night took to X (formerly Twitter) to highlight the phenomenal success of the 'Make in India' initiative, underscoring its role in propelling India's economy onto the global stage.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday night took to X (formerly Twitter) to highlight the phenomenal success of the 'Make in India' initiative, underscoring its role in propelling India's economy onto the global stage. In his post, PM Modi stated, "A glimpse of how 'Make In India' is propelling India's economy onto the global stage!" This sentiment reflects the transformative journey of Indian-made products as they capture global markets and earn international acclaim.

The 'Make in India' initiative has showcased the remarkable success of Indian-made products globally. This campaign has led to a significant increase in the export of Indian bicycles, which have become a global sensation. Exports to countries such as the UK, Germany, and the Netherlands have surged, highlighting India's rising influence in international markets.

An unexpected yet noteworthy milestone is the inclusion of 'Made in Bihar' boots in the Russian Army's gear. This achievement not only underscores the high quality of Indian manufacturing but also demonstrates India's growing influence in international defense markets.

As the World Cup approached, Kashmir willow bats saw a spike in demand, solidifying their status as a global favorite. These bats exemplify India's superior craftsmanship and significant impact on the international cricket scene.

In the food sector, Amul has been a key player in taking India's unique flavors to the world. By launching its products in the US, Amul highlights the global appeal of Indian dairy products and its commitment to spreading the taste of India worldwide.

India's Unified Payments Interface (UPI) system has become a global phenomenon, enabling seamless digital payments in multiple countries. This technological advancement underscores India's leadership in fintech innovation and its commitment to revolutionizing digital transactions worldwide.

In the realm of defense, the BrahMos missiles, a joint venture between India and Russia, are now operational in the South China Sea. This development emphasizes India's strategic defense capabilities and its significant role in enhancing global security.

Additionally, Indian products dominated Amazon’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, highlighting their global appeal. This success story showcases the international demand for #MadeInIndia items and India's growing presence in global e-commerce markets.

The journey of 'Make in India' from local craft to global impact is a testament to India's manufacturing prowess, innovation, and strategic vision. As Indian products continue to make their mark on the world stage, the 'Make in India' initiative is undoubtedly a driving force behind the nation's economic ascent. PM Modi's recognition of this success is a clear indication of the bright future ahead for India's global economic ambitions.

