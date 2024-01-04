Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings; its durability is impressive' (WATCH)

    During an interview with Asianet Suvarna News Editor Ajith Hanamakkanavar, Chetan, an individual involved in the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, expresses his admiration for the unique style of construction, particularly the stone carving and sculpting.

    "The style of construction of the Ram Mandir, especially the stone carving and sculpting, is entirely new to me," said Chetan, who has been working on the temple construction site in Ayodhya. While speaking to Asianet Suvarna News Editor Ajith Hanamakkanavar, Chetan, who works with Tata Consulting Engineers, goes on to elaborate on his experience of being a part of the temple construction.

