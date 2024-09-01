SHOCKING! Customer finds cockroach in cold coffee at Malad cafe in Mumbai; see viral photo

In a scene straight out of a culinary horror story, an event management entrepreneur has taken legal action against a Malad cafe after he found a cockroach in his cold coffee.

In a scene straight out of a culinary horror story, an event management entrepreneur has taken legal action against a Malad cafe after he found a cockroach in his cold coffee. The disconcerting incident unfolded around 9:30 pm on August 30, at a cafe situated on New Link Road, adjacent to a bustling mall.

The 25-year-old complainant, accompanied by a friend, had ordered cold coffee, only to find the brew marred by an unexpected and unwelcome intruder—a cockroach. Initially, the coffee was served with an unpleasant bitterness, prompting the complainant to request sugar from the waiter. However, the situation took a grim turn when, as he neared the end of his glass, he unearthed the unsavory critter.

Shocked and disgusted, he promptly photographed the ghastly find and alerted the cafe staff. In response, the staff led him to the kitchen, where they assured him that the coffee was prepared in a sealed shaker, theoretically preventing such contamination. The staff disposed of the offending insect, but the damage was done.

The aggrieved customer proceeded to the Malad Police Station, lodging a formal complaint alleging severe negligence and adulteration of his beverage. The Malad Police have since registered an FIR and are delving into the specifics of the incident.

As the investigation unfolds, the café’s reputation hangs in the balance, serving as a stark reminder of the importance of stringent hygiene practices in the hospitality industry.

Latest Videos