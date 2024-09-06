'A new flavour?': Man shares photo of mold in bun ordered from Burger King, internet reacts; see viral photo

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    In a scene straight out of a culinary horror story that has set social media abuzz, a man shared a photo of a burger that he bought from Burger King, spoiled by visible mold on the bread.

    Shweta Kumari
    First Published Sep 6, 2024, 12:23 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 6, 2024, 12:23 PM IST

    The disturbing incident has brought the food outlet Burger King under intense scrutiny.

    Yaman Dev Sharma took to X (formerly Twitter) to share the image of a Burger King burger, tainted with visible mold.

    Sharma’s social media post, which has since gone viral, showcased a disturbing photograph of a burger from the fast-food titan, where the bread was marred by mold. Sharma's caption read, “Ordered from Burger King via Zomato. After finishing the fries, opened the burger (Veg Whooper), and today I came to know that they have launched a new flavor. Where mold is coming free with the burger bread.”

    Sharma further condemned the oversight, remarking, “This shows how much you people care about your customers' health. Brother, you can clearly say that we will not order from here next time.”

     

    The post ignited a firestorm of discontent among social media users, many of whom voiced their outrage over what appeared to be a serious lapse in food safety standards. The incident has fueled a broader dialogue about food contamination, with many users recounting their own troubling experiences.

    In an effort to quell the mounting backlash, Zomato, the food delivery service through which Sharma placed his order, issued a statement acknowledging the gravity of the situation.

    “This is very shocking. We are sorry you had to experience this. We will investigate the matter. Meanwhile, a member of our team will definitely reach out to you. Please DM us your registered contact number,” the company declared.

    Burger King was equally swift in its response, expressing regret over the incident and promising a thorough investigation.

    “Hi Yaman, we never intend to provide such an experience. Can you please DM us your Contact Number, Store Location, Order ID, and Email ID so that we can get in touch with you? Rest assured we will investigate this thoroughly,” the company assured.

    This incident is the latest in a series of complaints about contaminated food and unsanitary conditions, reflecting a troubling trend in the fast-food industry.

    The post not only elicited a torrent of reactions from outraged customers but also invited dark humor from the online community. One commenter sarcastically mused, “This is why burgers from Burger King are banned in my home,” while another expressed revulsion, “This is nasty. Ugh so terrible.”

    Adding a touch of levity, one user quipped, “Hari chutney hogi (This must be green chutney).”

