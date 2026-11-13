Four juveniles were apprehended for a violent robbery in Delhi's Burari area. A 20-year-old man was stabbed in the thigh after resisting the theft of his phone. Police recovered the weapon and continue searching for two remaining suspects.

Four Juveniles Apprehended After Delhi Youth Stabbed During Robbery

New Delhi [India], November 13 (ANI): A 20-year-old youth was allegedly stabbed in the left thigh after he resisted a knife-point robbery in Delhi's Burari area, following which Delhi Police apprehended four juveniles, an official statement said.

According to Delhi Police, the incident took place on November 6 near Burari Pusta Ground, opposite Apex Public School, when a group of 4-5 youths allegedly approached the victim and his six friends, threatened them with knives and robbed them of five mobile phones and cash. Police said that when the victim, identified as Jay Kumar (20), refused to hand over his iPhone 17, one of the accused allegedly stabbed him in the back of his left thigh with a knife before fleeing from the spot towards Milan Vihar. The injured youth was rushed to Aruna Asaf Ali Hospital by PCR staff for medical treatment.

Following the incident, a case was registered at Wazirabad Police Station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). During the investigation, a dedicated police team analysed CCTV footage, examined Call Detail Records (CDRs) and developed local intelligence inputs, leading to the apprehension of four juveniles in connection with the robbery. During interrogation, the apprehended juveniles allegedly disclosed that they had planned the robbery after gathering in Bengali Colony, Burari. They allegedly threatened the victims at knifepoint, robbed them of mobile phones and cash, and stabbed the complainant when he resisted. Police further said that the stolen mobile phones were subsequently sold and the proceeds shared among the group members. The knife allegedly used in the crime has also been recovered at the instance of the apprehended juveniles. All four CCLs, aged between 16 and 17 years, have been sent to an Observation Home. Police are making efforts to apprehend two other associates who are still absconding. Further investigation is underway.