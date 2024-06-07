Four Indian students drown in river near Russia's St. Petersburg, 1 rescued

Tragedy strikes near St. Petersburg as four Indian students drown in a river, one rescued. Indian officials coordinate with local authorities for recovery and repatriation. Russia, a popular destination for Indian medical students, mourns the loss. The consulate assures support to bereaved families and rescued student. Cause of incident undisclosed.

Tragedy struck near St. Petersburg in Russia as four Indian students tragically drowned in a river, officials confirmed on Friday. Currently, authorities have recovered one body, while efforts are ongoing to locate the remaining three. Fortunately, one female student who also fell into the river was rescued and is currently receiving medical care. Ayush Prasad, the District Collector of Jalgaon, confirmed the devastating news.

Both the Indian Embassy in Russia and the Consulate in St. Petersburg are actively collaborating with local authorities to recover the bodies swiftly and facilitate their repatriation to India. "We are working to send the bodies to the relatives as soon as possible," stated the Indian Embassy in a solemn declaration. "Proper treatment is also being provided to the student whose life was saved."

The Consulate in St. Petersburg provided further details, emphasizing their cooperation with authorities in Veliky Novgorod, where the students were pursuing their medical studies at Veliky Novgorod State University.

"The bereaved families have been contacted and assured of all possible help," assured the Consulate. "Proper medical, including psychological treatment, is being provided to the girl student who was saved." As of now, officials have not disclosed the cause of the tragic incident nor the identities of the victims.

Russia has emerged as a favoured destination for Indian students aspiring to pursue medical degrees, owing to its esteemed reputation in medical education. The country offers comprehensive programs coupled with practical training. Moreover, tuition fees and living expenses in Russia are notably lower compared to private colleges in India or similar educational institutions in other countries.

The Consulate General of India in St. Petersburg expressed its deepest condolences to the families of the deceased, affirming solidarity in this time of immense sorrow. Collaborating closely with local authorities in Veliky Novgorod, arrangements are being made to expedite the repatriation process.

