Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Four Indian students drown in river near Russia's St. Petersburg, 1 rescued

    Tragedy strikes near St. Petersburg as four Indian students drown in a river, one rescued. Indian officials coordinate with local authorities for recovery and repatriation. Russia, a popular destination for Indian medical students, mourns the loss. The consulate assures support to bereaved families and rescued student. Cause of incident undisclosed.

    Four Indian students drown in river near Russia's St. Petersburg, 1 rescued vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jun 7, 2024, 10:57 AM IST

    Tragedy struck near St. Petersburg in Russia as four Indian students tragically drowned in a river, officials confirmed on Friday. Currently, authorities have recovered one body, while efforts are ongoing to locate the remaining three. Fortunately, one female student who also fell into the river was rescued and is currently receiving medical care. Ayush Prasad, the District Collector of Jalgaon, confirmed the devastating news.

    Both the Indian Embassy in Russia and the Consulate in St. Petersburg are actively collaborating with local authorities to recover the bodies swiftly and facilitate their repatriation to India. "We are working to send the bodies to the relatives as soon as possible," stated the Indian Embassy in a solemn declaration. "Proper treatment is also being provided to the student whose life was saved."

    The Consulate in St. Petersburg provided further details, emphasizing their cooperation with authorities in Veliky Novgorod, where the students were pursuing their medical studies at Veliky Novgorod State University.

    "The bereaved families have been contacted and assured of all possible help," assured the Consulate. "Proper medical, including psychological treatment, is being provided to the girl student who was saved." As of now, officials have not disclosed the cause of the tragic incident nor the identities of the victims.

    Russia has emerged as a favoured destination for Indian students aspiring to pursue medical degrees, owing to its esteemed reputation in medical education. The country offers comprehensive programs coupled with practical training. Moreover, tuition fees and living expenses in Russia are notably lower compared to private colleges in India or similar educational institutions in other countries.

    The Consulate General of India in St. Petersburg expressed its deepest condolences to the families of the deceased, affirming solidarity in this time of immense sorrow. Collaborating closely with local authorities in Veliky Novgorod, arrangements are being made to expedite the repatriation process.

    Last Updated Jun 7, 2024, 12:51 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: CPI(M) stunned by BJP surge in Kannur strongholds; Report anr

    Kerala: CPI(M) stunned by BJP surge in Kannur strongholds; Report

    Swagth hai bhai swagath hai Massive show of strength by NDA leaders as PM Modi gears up for 3rd term (WATCH) gcw

    NDA show of strength: PM Modi touches Constitution with forehead amid 'Modi, Modi' chants (WATCH)

    Pro Khalistan Canadians glorify Indira Gandhi assassination; wield sword, burn Indian flag in Vancouver snt

    Pro-Khalistan Canadians glorify Indira Gandhi assassination; wield sword, burn Indian flag in Vancouver |WATCH

    Kerala: BJP's Suresh Gopi likely to be Union Minister in Modi's third government anr

    BREAKING: Kerala BJP leader Suresh Gopi likely to get Union Minister role in Modi 3.0

    Narendra Modi to take oath as PM for third time on June 9, Sunday, at 6 pm, says Pralhad Joshi AJR

    Narendra Modi to take oath as PM for third time on June 9, Sunday, at 6 pm, says Pralhad Joshi

    Recent Stories

    Salman Khan REBUKED Sanjay Leela Bhansali for touching Aishwarya Rai? ATG

    Salman Khan REBUKED Sanjay Leela Bhansali for touching Aishwarya Rai?

    Kerala: CPI(M) stunned by BJP surge in Kannur strongholds; Report anr

    Kerala: CPI(M) stunned by BJP surge in Kannur strongholds; Report

    Nagaland state lottery June 07, 2024: Dear Meghna winning number OUT RKK

    Nagaland state lottery June 07, 2024: Dear Meghna winning number OUT

    T20 World Cup 2024 PAK vs USA Disgruntled fan emotional outburst after pakistan defeat to usa goes viral watch snt

    'Tired of Pakistan team': Disgruntled fan's emotional outburst after T20 WC defeat to USA goes viral (WATCH)

    'Hamare Baarah' film BANNED in Karnataka, government takes step to prevent communal tension RKK

    'Hamare Baarah' film BANNED in Karnataka, government takes step to prevent communal tension

    Recent Videos

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH) vkp

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon