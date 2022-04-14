Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Four arrested for gang-raping Bengal monitor lizard in Maharashtra

    First Published Apr 14, 2022, 9:14 AM IST

    In a shocking incident from Maharashtra, a Bengal monitor lizard was allegedly raped by four people in the Sahyadri Tiger Reserve near Gothane village of Maharashtra. As per reports, the suspects are arrested now; they are identified as hunters who allegedly entered the Sahyadri Tiger Reserve in the Gabha area at Gothane and committed the crime. 

    The suspects are Sandeep Tukram, Akshay Sunil, Janardhan Kamtekar, and Pawar Mangesh. The incident came to light when the Maharashtra Forest Department checked the suspects' cell phones and learned about the incident. The officials discovered the recording of the heinous act, which revealed the accused allegedly gang rapping the monitor lizard. 

    The forest officials stationed at the Sangli forest reserve tracked that the suspects were seen exploring the forest with the help of the CCTV footage. The officials revealed more about the incident and informed that the three suspects had come from Konkan to Kolhapur's Chandoli village for hunting. 

    The forest authorities will take up the case with the Indian Penal Court to discuss further charges against the accused. Following the officials, the suspects will be produced in court, and suitable legal action will be taken against them. 

    Under the Wildlife Protection Act 1972, the Bengal monitor lizard is a reserved species for the unversed. The accused could face seven years in prison if convicted.
     

    Last Updated Apr 14, 2022, 9:15 AM IST
