Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Four arrested for gang-rape of Spanish vlogger in Jharkhand

    Four individuals have been arrested in connection with the gang-rape of a Spanish vlogger in Dumka, Jharkhand. The victim, accompanied by her partner, was on a biking trip when they were attacked by a group of seven assailants.

    Four arrested for gang-rape of Spanish vlogger in Jharkhand
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 3, 2024, 10:47 AM IST

    Four suspects have been apprehended for their alleged involvement in the gang-rape of a Spanish vlogger in Dumka, Jharkhand. The victim, who is currently undergoing medical treatment, recounted a harrowing tale of brutality, stating that she was sexually assaulted by a group of seven assailants. The 28-year-old woman, accompanied by her partner, was on a biking excursion en route to Bhagalpur via Dumka. Opting to halt for the night, the couple pitched a tent in the vicinity.

    According to Dumka Superintendent of Police Pitamber Singh Kherwar, the couple flagged down a patrolling vehicle around midnight seeking assistance.

    "Initially, the patrolling party faced difficulty comprehending the incident as the woman communicated in a mix of English and Spanish," explained Kherwar. "They were promptly escorted to a nearby health centre. Subsequent medical examinations revealed signs of sexual assault."

    In a distressing video shared on social media, the couple detailed their ordeal, alleging that they were accosted by seven men who subjected them to physical assault and threatened them with knives.

    "We are currently receiving medical care, having endured an unimaginable ordeal," expressed the complainant. "Seven men subjected me to rape, accompanied by physical assault and robbery. Our belongings were of little interest to them; their sole intent was to perpetrate violence upon me. We are presently under police protection, having been victimized tonight in India."

    Jharkhand Director General of Police Ajay Kumar Singh confirmed that all seven suspects had been identified, with four already taken into custody. "Efforts are underway to apprehend the remaining three perpetrators expeditiously," assured Singh.

    Following the incident, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Godda MP Nishikant Dubey took to social media to criticize the state government. Dubey condemned the deployment of undertrained police personnel in the Santhal Pargana division and accused the government of fostering an environment conducive to crime.

    Meanwhile, Irfan Ansari, the Congress MLA from Jamtara, pledged swift and rigorous legal action, vowing to ensure a speedy trial and imposition of stringent penalties upon the perpetrators.

    Last Updated Mar 3, 2024, 10:47 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 30 ST candidates, 20 from ST, 28 women in BJP's first list

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 30 SC candidates, 20 from ST, 28 women in BJP's first list

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-641 March 03 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-641 March 03 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Meet Bansuri Swaraj, Sushma Swaraj's daughter, who's making her poll debut gcw

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Meet Bansuri Swaraj, Sushma Swaraj's daughter, who's making her poll debut

    Lok Sabha Election 2024 Did you know BJP dropped 33 sitting MPs in first list of candidates gcw

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: Did you know BJP dropped 33 sitting MPs in first list of candidates?

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'Let's discuss development,' says Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Thiruvananthapuram contest anr

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'Let's discuss development,' says Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Thiruvananthapuram contest

    Recent Stories

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 30 ST candidates, 20 from ST, 28 women in BJP's first list

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 30 SC candidates, 20 from ST, 28 women in BJP's first list

    Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding: Netizens can't keep calm after Mark Zuckerberg wears tiger print shirt gcw

    Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding: Netizens can't keep calm as Mark Zuckerberg wears printed shirt

    Dhoni plays dandiya with Bravo at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash; WATCH viral video snt

    Dhoni plays dandiya with Bravo at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash; WATCH viral video

    Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant Pre-Wedding Highlights Day 2: Deepika Padukone to Mark Zuckerberg and more spotted in style RBA

    Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant Wedding Highlights Day 2: Deepika Padukone to Mark Zuckerberg and more spotted

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-641 March 03 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-641 March 03 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: Singer Thomson Andrews gives insights on Day 3 of Anant Ambani, Radhika's pre-wedding festivities RKK

    EXCLUSIVE: Singer Thomson Andrews gives insights on Day 3 of Anant Ambani, Radhika's pre-wedding festivities

    Video Icon
    Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding event: MS Dhoni, Sakshi's presence sparks excitement (WATCH) osf

    Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding event: MS Dhoni, Sakshi's presence sparks excitement (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Cricketers at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding festivities: Ishan Kishan, Rashid Khan, Bravo & more osf

    Cricketers at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding festivities: Ishan Kishan, Rashid Khan, Bravo & more

    Video Icon
    German singer Cassandra Mae Spittmann delights PM Modi with 'Achyutam Keshavam' and Tamil song during Palladam visit (WATCH) AJR

    German singer delights PM Modi with 'Achyutam Keshavam' and Tamil song during Palladam visit (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon