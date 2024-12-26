Former Prime Minister and senior Congress leader Manmohan Singh passes away at 92

Former Prime Minister and veteran Congress leader Manmohan Singh passed away at AIIMS Delhi on Thursday night. Singh, who held the position of the Prime Minister of India from 2004 until 2014, was 92.

Former Prime Minister and senior Congress leader Manmohan Singh passes away at 92 gcw
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Dec 26, 2024, 10:20 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 26, 2024, 10:45 PM IST

Former Prime Minister and senior Congress leader Manmohan Singh passed away on Thursday at the age of 92. After his health worsened, the senior Congress politician was taken to AIIMS Delhi on Thursday night. Singh served in the Upper House of Parliament for 33 years until retiring from the Rajya Sabha earlier this year.

In a statement, AIIMS Delhi said that Singh “was being treated for age-related medical conditions and had sudden loss of consciousness at home on 26th December 2024. Resuscitative measures were started immediately at home. He was brought to the Medical Emergency at AIIMS, New Delhi at 8:06 PM. Despite all efforts, he could not be revived and was declared dead at 9:51 PM.”

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), the Congress wrote: "The demise of renowned economist and former Prime Minister of the country, respected Manmohan Singh ji is an irreparable loss to Indian politics. May God give peace to the departed soul and strength to his family to bear this sorrow. The Delhi Congress family pays homage to the memories of respected Manmohan ji and expresses gratitude for his contribution to nation building."

Manmohan Singh shot to prominence as the country's finance minister in the government headed by PV Narasimha Rao during 1991-96, having brought in sweeping reforms that transformed the economy.  He was a member of the Rajya Sabha till the beginning of this year and was the UPA's two-term prime minister from 2004 to 2014. He retired from Rajya Sabha in April.

From 2004 to 2014, Manmohan Singh headed a coalition administration led by the United Progressive Alliance (UPA), which was led by the Congress, and served two consecutive terms as prime minister. In 1991, while serving as Finance Minister in the cabinet of PV Narasimha Rao, he was the driving force behind India's economic liberalization.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

'Sudden loss of consciousness': Read FULL AIIMS statement on Former PM Manmohan Singh's death gcw

'Sudden loss of consciousness': Read FULL statement from AIIMS on former PM Manmohan Singh's death

BREAKING: 'I have lost a mentor and guide': Rahul Gandhi mourns loss of former PM Manmohan Singh shk

'I have lost a mentor and guide': Rahul Gandhi mourns loss of former PM Manmohan Singh

Made extensive efforts to improve lives': PM Modi, other leaders condole Manmohan Singh's death gcw

'One of the most distinguished leaders': PM Modi, other leaders condole Manmohan Singh's death

Manmohan Singh passes away: From scholar to statesman, a lookback at his role shaping modern India dmn

Manmohan Singh passes away: From scholar to statesman, a lookback at his role in shaping modern India

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh hospitalized at AIIMS Delhi after feeling unwell dmn

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh hospitalized at AIIMS Delhi after feeling unwell

Recent Stories

'Sudden loss of consciousness': Read FULL AIIMS statement on Former PM Manmohan Singh's death gcw

'Sudden loss of consciousness': Read FULL statement from AIIMS on former PM Manmohan Singh's death

Alibaba Shares Rise On JV with South Korea’s E-Mart: Retail’s Neutral

Alibaba Shares Rise On JV with South Korea’s E-Mart: Retail’s Neutral

US Steel Stock Dips As Nippon Acquisition Faces Delays, Political Opposition But Retail Sentiment Remains Bullish

US Steel Stock Dips As Nippon Acquisition Faces Delays, Political Opposition But Retail Sentiment Remains Bullish

Top 5 Biotech Stocks Dominating Retail Investor Conversations In 2024

Top 5 Biotech Stocks Dominating Retail Investor Conversations In 2024

BREAKING: 'I have lost a mentor and guide': Rahul Gandhi mourns loss of former PM Manmohan Singh shk

'I have lost a mentor and guide': Rahul Gandhi mourns loss of former PM Manmohan Singh

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon