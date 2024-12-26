Former Prime Minister and senior Congress leader Manmohan Singh passes away at 92

Former Prime Minister and veteran Congress leader Manmohan Singh passed away at AIIMS Delhi on Thursday night. Singh, who held the position of the Prime Minister of India from 2004 until 2014, was 92.

Former Prime Minister and senior Congress leader Manmohan Singh passed away on Thursday at the age of 92. After his health worsened, the senior Congress politician was taken to AIIMS Delhi on Thursday night. Singh served in the Upper House of Parliament for 33 years until retiring from the Rajya Sabha earlier this year.

In a statement, AIIMS Delhi said that Singh “was being treated for age-related medical conditions and had sudden loss of consciousness at home on 26th December 2024. Resuscitative measures were started immediately at home. He was brought to the Medical Emergency at AIIMS, New Delhi at 8:06 PM. Despite all efforts, he could not be revived and was declared dead at 9:51 PM.”

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), the Congress wrote: "The demise of renowned economist and former Prime Minister of the country, respected Manmohan Singh ji is an irreparable loss to Indian politics. May God give peace to the departed soul and strength to his family to bear this sorrow. The Delhi Congress family pays homage to the memories of respected Manmohan ji and expresses gratitude for his contribution to nation building."

Manmohan Singh shot to prominence as the country's finance minister in the government headed by PV Narasimha Rao during 1991-96, having brought in sweeping reforms that transformed the economy. He was a member of the Rajya Sabha till the beginning of this year and was the UPA's two-term prime minister from 2004 to 2014. He retired from Rajya Sabha in April.

From 2004 to 2014, Manmohan Singh headed a coalition administration led by the United Progressive Alliance (UPA), which was led by the Congress, and served two consecutive terms as prime minister. In 1991, while serving as Finance Minister in the cabinet of PV Narasimha Rao, he was the driving force behind India's economic liberalization.

Latest Videos