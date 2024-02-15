Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Former Maharashtra CM and BJP leader Ashok Chavan files nomination for Rajya Sabha polls

    Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Ashok Chavan on Thursday (February 15) filed his nomination for the Rajya Sabha elections as a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate. This development marks a noteworthy shift in Chavan's political allegiance, as he officially severed ties with the Congress just days before joining the BJP.

    The Rajya Sabha elections are scheduled for February 27, with 56 seats up for grabs across 15 states. Chavan's nomination adds an intriguing element to the political landscape, especially considering the rapid transition from one major political party to another.

    Expressing his gratitude, Chavan acknowledged the trust placed in him by the BJP leadership. "I cannot describe my feelings in words. The BJP has reposed faith in me even though I joined the party yesterday. This is a huge responsibility," he stated during a media interaction, extending his thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and state BJP president Chandrakant Bawankule.

    Addressing concerns about his motive behind the switch, Chavan emphasized that his decision to leave the Congress was driven solely by the pursuit of "better opportunities" and not by the promise of a Rajya Sabha berth. Dismissing speculation, he asserted, "I have a safe constituency and got elected several times," citing his previous victory in the Bhokar assembly seat.

    Chavan's political journey faced a setback in the 2019 Lok Sabha election when he lost to his BJP opponent in his home turf of Nanded. Despite this setback, his decision to join the BJP signals a new chapter in his political career.

    Last Updated Feb 15, 2024, 3:31 PM IST
