Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Bangar's son Aryan transitions to Anaya, shares transformation journey

Aryan Bangar, son of former Indian cricketer Sanjay Bangar, has undergone gender affirmation surgery and now identifies as Anaya Bangar. She has also shared their transformation journey on social media.

Mumbai: Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Bangar's son, Aryan Bangar, has undergone gender affirmation surgery and transitioned to female. Aryan, now known as Anaya Bangar, is 23 years old and currently resides in England. As part of her transition, Anaya also underwent hormone replacement therapy.

In a heartfelt post on social media, Anaya shared their transformation journey with followers. "Losing strength but gaining happiness. Body changing, dysphoria easing… still a long way to go, but each step feels more like me," Anaya wrote on Instagram.



Anaya Bangar, who previously played for the local cricket club Islam Gymkhana in England, expressed a deep love for the sport through their social media. However, Anaya revealed that she is quitting cricket due to the lack of opportunities for trans women to continue playing at a competitive level.

“From a young age, cricket has always been a part of my life. Growing up, I watched my dad with awe as he represented and coached the country, and it wasn’t long before I started dreaming of following in his footsteps. The passion, the discipline, and the dedication he showed to the sport were deeply inspiring to me. Cricket became my love, my ambition, and my future. I’ve spent my entire life honing my skills, hoping that one day, I would get the chance to represent my country, just like him. I never thought I’d have to consider giving up the sport that has been my passion, my love, and my escape. But here I am, facing a painful reality. As a trans woman on hormone replacement therapy (HRT), my body has changed drastically. I’ve been losing the muscle mass, strength, muscle memory, and athletic abilities I once relied on. The game I’ve loved for so long is slipping away from me.”, Anaya wrote in a post.

Anaya's father Sanjay Bangar, is also a former batting coach for the Indian national team and various IPL franchises.

